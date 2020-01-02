NFL playoffs: Picks and predictions from experts for Wild Card Weekend

NFL picks and predictions for Wild Card Weekend are getting made by many experts. The NFL playoffs officially begin on Saturday afternoon, when the AFC side of the brackets kicks off in Texas.

Much like during the regular season, NFL analysts from many of the major networks and sports websites are weighing in with who they think will win the games this week. It hints at which teams are the underdogs.

ESPN picks and predictions for NFL playoffs

Nine analysts submitted predictions for Wild Card Weekend. As a group, they have predicted the Houston Texans will beat the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots will beat the Tennessee Titans, the New Orleans Saints will beat the Minnesota Vikings, and the Seattle Seahawks will beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sporting News weighs in on NFL playoff predictions

Representing the Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer shared his thoughts on what will take place during Wild Card Weekend. He has predicted that the Bills, Patriots, Saints, and Seahawks will win.

As a reference point, for the games that he made picks on this season, he had a 170-85 record in picking them straight up.

FOX Sports simulations of Wild Card Weekend

Using simulations to come up with its NFL picks and predictions this week, FOX Sports is going to differ from most sites in the prediction of the Seahawks vs Eagles game.

They present a 65.4 percent probability of the Eagles easily beating the Seahawks. They also predict that the Texans, Patriots, and Saints advance to the divisional round.

CBS Sports likes Carson Wentz

Pete Prisco has presented his NFL picks and predictions for CBS this week. He feels that the Bills will continue their surprise season, the Patriots get back on track, the Saints pile up the points, and Carson Wentz continues to play at a high level to lead the Eagles to the next round.

NFL Wild Card Weekend takes place on January 4 and 5.