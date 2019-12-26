NFL Playoff standings: NFC scenarios for Packers, Saints, Seahawks and 49ers to earn No. 1 seed

Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season schedule is going to be a wild one! Finally, the regular season comes to an end, and NFL fans will learn who’s in, who’s out, and what the seedings are for the 2020 NFL playoffs.

NFC battle for the top spot

The No. 1 seed is still up for grabs in the NFC — and four teams fight for that prized home-field advantage.

The official seedings, including that top spot, will not be known until late Sunday evening when the Seahawks vs. 49ers game takes place.

While four teams can still earn home-field advantage in the NFC, only one — the San Francisco 49ers — controls its destiny.

Here is how each team can claim the No. 1 seed this weekend.

NFC playoff scenarios for No. 1 seed

Let’s start with the easiest. The San Francisco 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC by beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Now to the more difficult path to No. 1 for the other three teams.

First up is the Green Bay Packers. For the NFC games to run through Lambeau Field, the Packers need to beat the Lions on Sunday. They also need San Francisco and New Orleans to both lose.

The Pack can also get the No. 1 spot by winning and the 49ers-Seahawks game finishing in a tie.

Seattle will know if they still have a shot at the No. 1 seed before their game against San Francisco even kicks off.

Seattle can clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs if Green Bay and New Orleans both lose and they beat the 49ers on Sunday night.

Last up are the Saints. New Orleans needs the most to happen for them to get the No. 1 seed.

The Saints can clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win Sunday along with either both Green Bay and San Francisco tying or losing.

The Saints can also get the No. 1 spot even if they tie. If New Orleans happens to finish in a tie against Carolina Sunday, they would still earn home-field advantage if both Green Bay and San Francisco happen to lose.

Did you follow all that? If not, don’t worry, you are not alone. By late Sunday night or early Monday morning, everything will finalize. Until then, sit back and enjoy all the meaningful games on Sunday because the postseason is right around the corner!