NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: Wild-Card matchups, printable bracket, updated Super Bowl 54 odds

What a wild Sunday of NFL action Week 17 turned out to be. It took every game of the regular season schedule in 2019 to finally determine who was in the postseason.

In fact, the NFC standings were entirely up in the air heading into Sunday night’s matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks.

On the final Sunday of the regular season, fans finally got to know which team won the NFC East, along with the complete AFC and NFC seeds and Wild-Card matchups.

Eagles win NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys had numerous shots to win the NFC East division. Unfortunately for them, they left the door open too many times for the Philadelphia Eagles.

All Philadelphia needed to do was defeat the New York Giants on Sunday, and the NFC East crown was theirs. The Eagles did just that as they rolled past the Giants 34-17, giving them the NFC East title and, more importantly, a home game to start the postseason.

The shocker of the day came in New England. The Patriots, listed as 17-point favorites on Sunday, lost at home to the Miami Dolphins by the final score of 27-24.

New England had a shot at a first-round bye and let it slip through their hands. Now, for the first time in a decade, the Patriots will play in the Wild-Card round.

In the nightcap, the Seahawks and 49ers battled it out to the bitter end – literally. Trailing 26-21, Russell Wilson completed a pass to Jacob Hollister on a 4th and goal that fell just inches short of being a touchdown.

Seattle fell short of winning the West title and now will have to travel to Philadelphia next weekend. The victory not only gave the Niners the NFC West crown but the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Schedule, Super Bowl odds

Here we go! The Wild-Card round schedule is out, and already fans are counting down the days until the postseason begins.

The AFC Wild-Card round games will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4, while the NFC will play on Sunday, Jan. 5. Will there be upsets, or will the higher seeds take care of business as usual? Only time will tell!

Here is a look at the latest Super Bowl odds, playoff schedule, and printable bracket for the 2020 NFL playoffs.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Buffalo vs. Houston (-3) – 4:35 p.m. ET — ESPN

Tennessee vs. New England (-4.5) – 8:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Minnesota vs. New Orleans (-6) – 1:05 p.m. ET — FOX

Seattle vs. Philadelphia (-2) – 4:40 p.m. ET — NBC

Let the pigskin madness begin! Who is your pick to win Super Bowl 54?