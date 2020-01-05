NFL playoff schedule 2020 bracket update: Divisional round dates, game odds, matchups and kickoff times

Wild Card weekend was exactly that — wild! From overtime games to upsets, the weekend was full of all kinds of surprises.

Two of the top quarterbacks in the game today, New England’s Tom Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees will not be heading to the divisional round as the underdog Vikings and Titans look to keep rolling along.

Wild Card Madness

The Houston Texans looked dead in the water against the Buffalo Bills for two and a half quarters on Saturday. Somehow, the Texans erased a 16-0 deficit and pulled off the improbable 22-19 win in overtime.

Deshaun Watson seems to be coming of age as he put together a strong second half to help lead the Texans to the big come from behind win. The Texans will now move on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round next weekend.

This matchup will feature two of the best upcoming QB’s in the league in Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes.

The other AFC matchup will see the Tennessee Titans travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. The Ravens were the No. 1 seed overall in the NFL in 2019, and Lamar Jackson was a big reason why. The mobile Jackson will be a handful for the Titans defense next Saturday evening.

As for the NFC, the Vikings pulled off the huge 26-20 overtime win over the heavily favored New Orleans Saints. Once again, the Saints bowed out at home in the postseason.

Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook played great for Minnesota. Cousins finished the game with 242 passing yards and a touchdown while Cook rushed for 94 yards and scored two touchdowns on the day.

In overtime, Cousins hit tight-end Kyle Rudolph on a third and goal to give the Vikings the walk-off win in overtime.

Divisional matchups, early odds

Even though the Seahawks and Eagles winner won’t be known until Sunday evening, the divisional matchups are set. The only issue not known at this time is who will take on the Green Bay Packers next week — the Eagles or Seahawks?

Here is an early glance at next week’s divisional round.

Sat. Jan. 11

Who: Vikings at 49ers

Odds: Niners -6.5

Kickoff time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Game 2

Who: Titans vs Ravens

Odds: Ravens -9.5

Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

Who: Texans vs Chiefs

Odds: Chiefs -9.5

Kickoff time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Game 2