NFL playoff picture: Who’s in, who’s out, and which teams are on the bubble heading into Week 13?

The NFL playoff picture heading into Week 13 is pretty clear cut for the top two or three teams in each conference. However, the race to earn a Wild Card spot is wide open.

New year, same No. 1

In the AFC, the song remains the same. The New England Patriots, once again, have the inside track for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs after defeating the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

While they are the No. 1 seed heading into Week 13, their lead over the Baltimore Ravens is just one game.

If the Ravens and Patriots happen to finish with the same record at the end of the regular season, Baltimore holds the tiebreaker over New England since they defeated them in their head-to-head matchup earlier this season.

The Patriots know how to win on the road, but as Bill Belichick and Tom Brady know, there is no place like home!

Over the next two weeks, New England will face the third and fourth seeds in the AFC in the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Niners lead way in NFC

In two seasons, the San Francisco 49ers went from dysfunctional to powerhouse. The 10-1 Niners are the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into Week 13, however, they will have their hands full against the surging Baltimore Ravens.

What the #NFLplayoffschedule looks like if they started today. Week 13 could change it a lot! pic.twitter.com/FqFnikpyne — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) November 28, 2019

The 49ers deserve props, that’s for sure, but let’s not overlook a team very few people were giving a chance to compete for the NFC West title back in the preseason — the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks may be the No. 5 seed, but they boast a 9-2 record and they are the only team to defeat the 49ers this season.

This team may be No. 5 right now, but with a win this week, coupled with a 49ers loss, and they could possibly jump up to the top spot in the NFC. Things are that tight in the postseason race!

The Browns, Steelers, Colts, Raiders, and Titans are all on the bubble in the AFC. The same can be said for the Rams, Bears, Eagles, and Panthers in the NFC. One loss for any of these teams this weekend can dramatically hurt their chances of making the postseason.

Here is a look at the current playoff standings heading into Week 13 for the NFC and AFC.

San Francisco (10-1) New Orleans (9-2) Green Bay (8-3) Dallas (6-5) Seattle (9-2) Minnesota (8-3) Los Angeles (6-5) Chicago (5-6) Philadelphia (5-6) Carolina (5-6)

New England (10-1) Baltimore (9-2) Houston (7-4) Kansas City (7-4) Buffalo (8-3) Pittsburgh (6-5) Oakland (6-5) Indy (6-5) Tennessee (6-5) Cleveland (5-6)