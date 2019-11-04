NFL Playoff Picture Week 10: Playoff bracket seeds update following Patriots loss to Ravens

The NFL playoff postseason bracket standings are starting to shape up. With just one team remaining undefeated, the San Francisco 49ers, the battle to finish in the top six spots in both conferences is in high gear.

Ravens edge Patriots

Breaking news, the New Patriots are mortal after all! New England had their first slip up of the season on Sunday Night Football as they fell to the Ravens 37-20.

Lamar Jackson was Mr. Everything on Sunday as the high powered Baltimore offense was not to be denied. One huge thing that may be overlooked in this win is now a bit of pressure has been added to the Patriots from here on out in terms of home-field advantage.

If the Ravens and Patriots end the regular season with the same record, Baltimore would have the home-field advantage if the two were to meet up in the AFC postseason.

Season over already?

For Tampa Bay, Miami, Cincinnati, Washington, and the New York Jets, yes, the season in terms of making the postseason is over. However, for the big log jam of teams hovering around .500, next week could either save their season or put it on life support.

Take the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos for instance. Denver is 3-6, yet they easily could be 6-3. Denver has grasped defeat from the arms of victory several times this season and they almost did once again on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Denver survived 24-19 and kept their slim postseason chances alive for another week.

In terms of having a misleading record, the same could be said for Detroit.

The 3-4-1 Lions have had bad calls and bad plays go against them so often in 2019 it is almost expected. The Lions could, and probably should be 6-2 or 5-3 instead of 3-4-1, but you know the old football saying – you are only as good as your record.

This week the Lions play the Bears in a must-win for both teams if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The latest standings

New England and San Francisco are still No. 1 seeds, however, early Super Bowl favorites like the LA Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, LA Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are all still fighting for a postseason spot.

Below is a look at the NFL playoff seedings as of November 4.

AFC

New England Patriots (8-1) Baltimore Ravens (6-2) Houston Texans (6-3) Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) Buffalo Bills (6-2) Indianapolis Colts (5-3)

AFC: First two out

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4) Oakland Raiders (4-4)

NFC

San Francisco 49ers (8-0) New Orleans Saints (7-1) Green Bay Packers (7-2) Dallas Cowboys (5-2) Seattle Seahawks (7-2) Minnesota Vikings (6-3)

NFC First two out