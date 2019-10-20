NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers look strong in current playoff bracket seedings

Week 8 of the NFL season schedule is on the horizon. Why is that significant?

Because that will officially mark the halfway point of the 2019 NFL season and if you are a team like the Buffalo Bills or the Green Bay Packers, the odds of you making the postseason is on your side.

Bills strong start

NFL fans know the story. New England, Kansas City, New Orleans, and the Los Angeles Rams were all supposed to be as good as advertised in 2019. That’s no surprise.

However, no one knew what to expect out of Green Bay after a horrid 2018 season. And certainly not many NFL experts anticipated a 5-1 start to the season for Buffalo.

Now that these two are off and running, history is on their side in terms of making the playoffs.

According to a USA Today report, when a team starts 4-1, their playoff odds trend strongly in a positive direction. How about 5-1?

The Bills have improved their playoff odds from a dismal 16-percent before the season started to 77.3-percent.

Buffalo is the only team in the AFC East with a real shot to catch the 6-0 New England Patriots. With the NY Jets sitting at 1-4 and the Dolphins 0-6, all Buffalo needs to do is play one game better than .500 from here on out and they will most likely be in the postseason.

After winning at a .833 percentage through six games, if the Bills finish their final 10 games of the season with a 6-4 record, they should be a postseason contender.

Actually, they should finish much better than 6-4 down the stretch as the Bills schedule is rated the second-easiest over the final 11 games of the year in terms of playing winning teams.

Title Town back?

The Pack is back! At least for now, they are. It seems like the honeymoon period between Aaron Rodgers and rookie coach Matt LaFleur.

It was well known that Rodgers was bumping heads in 2018 with then-head coach Mike McCarthy. So far, all have been grand between Rodgers and Matt LaFleur, but that is easy to say when your team starts the season 6-1.

Green Bay is currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and if the postseason began next week, they would be getting a bye.

After losing major talent like Clay Matthews, Mike Daniels, and Randall Cobb, not many NFL experts were high on the Packers heading into this season. That has changed dramatically.

The Pack seems to have some swag in 2019 and has a great chance of going from a hot mess to the postseason as a top seed in one season.

Here is a look at the postseason bracket seedings as of October 20.

AFC

