NFL playoff odds 2020: Most popular prop bets for Vikings vs 49ers, Ravens vs Titans, Lamar Jackson

The NFL playoff divisional round gets underway today and two teams will punch their tickets to the AFC and NFC championship games while the other two will see their season come to an end.

Fans in Minnesota, San Francisco, Baltimore, and Tennessee will be cheering for their teams to win and could join many others in risking some serious money on these contests — and not just on who wins or loses.

Each year, sportsbooks across the U.S. and the world put out all kinds of different ways to wager on the big NFL games —especially the NFL playoff rounds and the Super Bowl.

Fans have so many different options to risk their hard-earned money on the final seven NFL games of the season it could make a person’s head spin.

These extra bets — better known as propositional or prop bets — always draw a big crowd. That’s because these wagers can be as simple as the flip of a coin or which quarterback will complete the first pass of the game.

In this weekend’s divisional-round games there will literally be hundreds of different prop wagers to chose from that have nothing to do with which team wins the game!

From “Which team will score first,” to “Will there be an injury time out in the first half,” you can bet on almost anything during these games.

It would be impossible to list all of the props, but here are some of the most popular and interesting wagers on the board today — including several for Lamar Jackson, who is drawing the most attention thus far from gamblers.

Which props would you take?

Vikings vs 49ers

Point Spread: 49ers -7

First-half: 49ers -4

Over/Under: 45.5

Money Line: Vikings +280 | 49ers -360

Prop bets:

Which team will score first? 49ers -175, Vikings +135

Will there be a Pick-6 by either team? Yes +375 No -800

Kirk Cousins passing yards total: Over/Under 228.5

Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards total: Over/Under 257

Dalvin Cook receiving yards total: Over/Under 35.5

Dalvin Cook rushing yards total: Over/Under 70.5

Will Kirk Cousins throw an INT in the first half? Yes +135/No -170

Titans at Ravens

Point Spread: Ravens -9

First Half: Ravens -5.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Money Line: Titans +320 | Ravens -440

Prop bets:

Ryan Tannehill passing yards total: Over/Under 239.5

Derrick Henry rushing yards total: Over/Under 92.5

Mark Andrews receiving yards total: Over/Under 53.5

Which team will score first? Ravens -220/Titans +155

Will the Titans lead at any time in the second half? Yes +155/No -255

Lamar Jackson Props