NFL picks and predictions: Experts predict Seahawks vs. 49ers game result

The NFL picks and predictions for Week 17 include a huge game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The winner of this game becomes the NFC West champions and gets at least one home playoff game.

The big game moved to Sunday Night Football in a flex of the NFL schedule. This makes it the final game of the NFL regular season, and it will have an impact on the seeding of the NFC playoffs.

In the first matchup of the season, the Seahawks beat the 49ers on the road, taking control of the head-to-head tiebreaker. Now, the rematch takes place in Seattle, where the Seahawks hope that the re-signing of Marshawn Lynch gives the team a huge push.

Expert NFL picks and predictions for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Of the 10 experts at ESPN who weigh in with their predictions each week, only three of them picked the Seahawks to win in Week 17. Louis Riddick didn’t submit his picks this week, leaving six of the ESPN analyst picking the 49ers to win.

Matt Bowen, Mike Golic, and Trey Wingo picked the Seahawks to win. Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Kevin Seifert, and Seth Wickersham picked the 49ers to win.

FOX Sports ran a simulation of the big game, leading to the site predicting a 22-19 victory by the 49ers. It’s an odd-looking score, but that’s what happens with computers sometimes.

The NFL picks and predictions at USA Today have also been made by their seven analysts ahead of Sunday Night Football.

Jarrett Bell and Tom Schad are the only two people who predict a Seahawks win. The analysts predicting the 49ers to win are Nate Davis, Jori Epstein, Mike Jones, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, and Lorenzo Reyes.

There is a lot of bulletin board material for the Seattle Seahawks to use today, especially with so many NFL experts and analysts picking against them at home.

It should be a good game, no matter what, as the San Francisco 49ers usually play them tough.