NFL Odds Week 8: Schedule, TV start times & best bets against the spread

It is hard to believe, but the NFL season schedule is already at the halfway point. The positive for a lot of the 32 teams in the league? Right now, if you are at least a .500 club, you are right in the thick of the playoff race heading into Week 8 action.

Early surprises

Two of the biggest surprises so far in 2019 have to be the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Sure, a few experts believed that the Niners would be a good team, but 6-0 and possibly ready to run away from the Rams and Seahawks good? That was not expected!

Next up are the Buffalo Bills.

With the Patriots starting the year at 7-0, you would think that the AFC East is already game, set, and match for New England. Not this year.

The Bills are 5-1 and just a game and a half behind the surging Patriots.

While the QB numbers from Buffalo’s Josh Allen don’t exactly jump out at you (7 TD’s, 7 INT’s) he has played better than his stats indicate.

Buffalo has also been led to wins by a defense that is giving up just 15 points per game.

Schedule, odds, pick

Who is going to win today? The weekly picks finished 3-2 two weeks in a row, but a disappointing 2-4 last week is unacceptable! This week it is time to pick more winners than losers.

Below is the Week 8 NFL schedule, along with the latest Las Vegas odds, TV start times and ATS picks.

Sunday, Oct. 27

1 p.m. New York Giants at Detroit Lions (-6) (FOX)

1 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (-2.5) (FOX)

1 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears (-4) (FOX)

1 p.m. Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) at Atlanta Falcons (FOX)

1 p.m. New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6) (CBS)

1 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (-1) (FOX)

1 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams (-13) (CBS) — London

1 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (-10) (CBS)

1 p.m. Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (-5) (CBS)

4:05 p.m. Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers (-5) (FOX)

4:25 p.m. Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (-6.5) (CBS)

4:25 p.m. Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-13) (CBS)

8:20 p.m. Green Bay Packers (-4.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 28

8:15 p.m. Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14.5) (ESPN)

Picks – Lions -6, Seahawks -3.5, Colts -5, Bills -1, Chiefs +4.5