NFL MVP Odds Week 10 update: Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson surging, Mitch Trubisky wagers refunded?

Heading into Week 10, the odds to win the NFL MVP award have changed a bit. One QB on the list of favorites is quite a regular, the other is a rising star, and one is doing so poorly that a sportsbook is refunding his wagers.

Yes, you can’t make this up!

Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson surging

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Seattle’s Russell Wilson have been playing great – and Vegas oddsmakers have taken notice.

Jackson, who was listed at +1500 just three weeks ago, has jumped up tremendously in the latest MVP odds.

Now set at +350, Jackson joins Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson in a tie for second place in the MVP odds race.

Ravens fans already knew how good Jackson was, however, after his coming-out party in the national spotlight against the New England Patriots last week, more fans are jumping on the Lamar Jackson train!

Russell Wilson, on the other hand, is once again having a Wilson type season. Not much was expected from the Seahawks in 2019 by many NFL experts. However, Wilson and his team are proving that they are far from an afterthought in the NFC West.

Wilson is rolling right now. In fact, he is on pace to have his best season as a pro.

His stats are like a video game so far through the first half of the season with 22 touchdowns, 2,505 passing yards, and just one interception. That is insanely good!

Mitch refunds?

The 2019 NFL season is only half over, yet one sportsbook is giving gamblers an early Christmas gift – that is, if you wagered on Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky to win the NFL MVP.

Heading into the 2019 NFL season, Trubisky was one of many names being thrown around as an early favorite for MVP. PointsBet Sportsbook believes that isn’t happening, even with half the season remaining.

CBS Sports indicated earlier this week that the sportsbook, which offers bets to gamblers in New Jersey and Iowa, posted a video on social media telling everyone who bet on the player once nicknamed “MVP Mitch” that they would be getting their money back.

Trubisky and the Bears are struggling on the heels of a great 2018 season, and it seems at least one sportsbook wanted to show some sympathy to people who wagered on Trubisky to win the MVP. That can’t be good for Trubisky’s self-esteem at the moment – ouch!