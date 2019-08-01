NFL Hall of Fame Game 2019: How to watch Broncos vs. Falcons live, game odds, start time

The NFL is back! Yes, it may be just the preseason, however, fans are thrilled to see the return of the pigskin – preseason or not. In tonight’s Hall of Fame game, the Denver Broncos will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio.

Starters at a minimum

Fans who expect to see Falcons QB Matt Ryan or new Broncos signal-caller Joe Flacco lead their teams to long scoring drives will be a bit disappointed. Neither QB, as it is with most starters, will see much playing time, if any at all, on Thursday.

The Falcons haven’t really announced a starting lineup, which is common for a such a preseason contest. The Broncos, on the other hand, have set their QB pecking order for the evening.

QB Kevin Hogan will start the @ProFootballHOF game. Drew Lock & Brett Rypien will follow. 📰 » https://t.co/mLXDVNmcPn pic.twitter.com/K6D3cjttax — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 30, 2019

Kevin Hogan will start at quarterback for the Broncos. Hogan will be replaced by Drew Lock then Brett Rypien will follow if everything goes to plan.

While these games don’t count in the standings, don’t think for one second that the players who hit the field on Thursday don’t want to win. Many draft selections, especially ones picked in the fourth round or later will be trying to secure a roster spot.

Game odds, how to watch live

Odds for a preseason game? You bet! Believe it or not, Las Vegas sportsbooks take in millions each year on preseason football. Proof of that can be found in this game.

The Atlanta Falcons opened as a 1.5 favorite over two weeks ago. The Falcons are currently a 3-point underdog. That is a big swing. Here are a few stats to keep in mind if you happen to be tempted to put down a dollar or two on the 2019 HOF Game.

The Atlanta Falcons finished 0-4 SU and ATS in the 2018 preseason. They have a strong reputation not to care about preseason game final results. They just want to stay healthy. The Broncos, on the other hand, will have three QB’s playing that have a strong interest in trying to become the future starter and they will only have a short preseason window to show off their skills.

Both the Broncos and Falcons have a 2-2 record in Hall of Fame games.

Fans can watch the game live on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET. The game will also be available via live stream through the NBC Sports app.