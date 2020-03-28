NFL free agents 2020: Five players that could be difference makers, including Everson Griffen

While NFL free agency has slowed down quite a bit since the initial first wave of signings, a lot of players are still looking for a job – and some still have star power appeal.

The list of free agents still on the market is long, but there are a few players yet to be signed who undoubtedly could improve a squad instantly.

Cam Newton — QB

He is still young, he’s a former MVP, and after missing most of the 2019 season, he should be raring to go this fall.

If a team needs a quarterback, now is the time to make an offer to Newton for many reasons. He brings winning experience, he may not mind playing backup at this point in his career so he could be a great influence to other quarterbacks on his new team, and he won’t break your bankroll.

If he is as healthy as he is indicting, he will have a giant chip on his shoulder this season to prove he has plenty left in the tank. A one-year deal worth $12-15 million if he’s the starter? That’s well worth the risk.

Mike Daniels — DT

After one season in Detroit, the Lions have seemingly parted ways with Daniels. Does he have anything left in the tank?

It wasn’t long ago that Daniels tossed around offensive linemen like paper. He was a flat out beast. Daniels has suffered several injuries over the past few seasons which has limited his play.

Daniels played in just nine games last season for the Lions – only two as a starter.

Nevertheless, Daniels could be a big help in 2020 to a team that needs extra push upfront. If he is even 60-70 percent of what he was just two years ago, that is better than most guys at 100-percent.

Jameis Winston — QB

Well worth a one-year risk for several teams shopping for a quarterback.

Winston still has plenty to offer a team. Sure, he threw about a million interceptions last season, but he also had many great moments on offense. Right now, Winston’s stock is at its lowest – which is a perfect reason to give this kid a shot.

He could end up a star once again.

Jadeveon Clowney – DE

Okay, I’m not trying to be Captain Obvious, but no way this guy won’t end up getting one more nice deal before he calls it a career.

With the latest rumors indicating that Clowney may not decide where he is going to play in 2020 until training camp arrives, look for the rumor mill only to grow.

The Seahawks have reportedly offered Clowney a deal to return to Seattle that is somewhere in the $13-15 million per year range. Clowney has been looking for a deal worth quite a bit more.

Everson Griffen – DE

My personal favorite here. This guy is awesome! If he played in a bigger market he would be a household name. He should be anyway.

It will be hard to picture veteran defensive end, Everson Griffen, in a uniform other than the deep purple of Minnesota.

The 32-year-old may be getting seriously overlooked by teams due to his age, however, he can bring a lot to a defense.

Griffen has recorded double-digit sacks in three of the last four seasons – and the one in which he didn’t he had eight. This guy would definitely bring some added flair to a defense looking for a guy who can disrupt plays before they develop.