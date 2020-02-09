NFL free agent quarterbacks 2020: Best class ever ready to hit open market

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The list of NFL free agents that are about to hit the open market next month is one of the best ever. Often, when statements like that are made, they are a bit overblown. In this case, it’s true!

NFL free agent quarterbacks 2020

Any team in need of a quarterback, listen up.

Never before, and possibly never again will you have eight quarterbacks on the open market that could step into a new role and improve a team’s status on day one.

Yes, some of the quarterbacks on this list are in their twilight years, and some are still a bit rough around the edges, but they all have a lot left in the tank and certainly have a lot to offer.

ESPN’s football guru Field Yates may have said it best when he recently tweeted that this year’s QB free agent list is “One of the most anticipated” in a long time.

The group of QBs scheduled to become free agents in March has been selected to a combined 39 Pro Bowls. That’s 16 more than any other free agent QB class has ever had. One of the most anticipated QB offseasons in a long time. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2020

“The group of QBs scheduled to become free agents in March has been selected to a combined 39 Pro Bowls. That’s 16 more than any other free agent QB class has ever had. One of the most anticipated QB offseasons in a long time,” Yates said in his tweet.

Even if your favorite team is not in the market for a quarterback, it seems NFL fans are curious to see where everyone will land this upcoming season.

2020 NFL free agent quarterbacks

Without further ado, let’s look at the list of the 2020 NFL free agent quarterbacks and try to figure out where they will suit up this fall.

Tom Brady – You have to start this list with Tom Brady. Bill Belichick reportedly wants to hold onto him, and you know the fans do as well. If Brady were to play for another team it could be the Chargers or Raiders.

Drew Brees – Just like Brady, how can the Saints not re-up with him? They have youngsters waiting in the wings, however, Brees deserves a 1-2 year deal. Make it happen, New Orleans.

Philip Rivers – Is Rivers retiring? Just like Brady and Brees, it just seems like he has enough left in the tank that in the right situation he could lead a team to the postseason.

Ryan Tannehill – One year wonder or the real deal? The Titans want Tannehill back (unless TB 12 is interested) but look for Tannehill to at least test the market while he is hot.

Dak Prescott – Big decision in Big D. Is Dak the man? The Cowboys will most likely franchise tag Prescott to figure out if he is really worth the big bucks.

Teddy Bridgewater – Teddy has talent. Fans knew that when he was with Minnesota. Will he want to play backup in the Bayou, or is Teddy taking off? Bridgewater showed everyone last season he can still play at a high level.

Jameis Winston – Who is Jameis Winston? Is he a 30 touchdown guy that seemingly can make something out of nothing? Or was last season’s interception rate a sign of things to come? Raw talent is there, however, Winston is the biggest risk in this name of quarterback free agents.

Marcus Mariota – Another risk, however, a new team could bring the reward. A change of scenery for the former second overall selection could be what he needs.

Where will these top-notch QBs land? Time will tell. But for NFL fans, watching the free-agent market play out is almost as exciting as the games themselves.