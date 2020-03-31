NFL free agency rumors: Jaguars are favorites to sign free agent QB Jameis Winston

As the offseason continues, NFL free agency rumors and transactions are the talk of the sports town, and a number of teams have acquired new quarterbacks.

That includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing multiple-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. It showed they had made up their minds for a plan going forward and it won’t involve their former No. 1 pick.

However, it’s now looking like the man he replaced, Jameis Winston may have a team, or at least a few favorites looking to add him to their roster.

Which teams could sign Jameis Winston?

As of right now, Jameis Winston’s career appears in limbo as he previously guided the ship in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers would finish the season 7-9, which was second-place in the NFC South.

During the offseason, Tampa Bay jumped into the headlines, though, as they signed six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. That meant the Winston era was over with for the Bucs.

Based on recent odds revealed from Fanduel Sportsbook, it appears Winston may not be leaving the state of Florida. The two teams leading the way to land him are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are amongst the top five teams in terms of the NFL Draft order. So it’s possible that they could take Winston as a backup to ensure their rookie has someone with experience to learn from. As of this report, NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund has Miami drafting Joe Burrow in her mock draft.

Jacksonville is a bit lower in the order, so they’d need to trade up to possibly get a QB like Burrow or Alabama standout Tua Tagovailoa.

Frelund’s mock draft shows the Jaguars drafting defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 9 pick. However, Oregon’s Justin Herbert is another quarterback that could surprisingly move up, should a team be inclined to take him earlier.

Winston’s NFL career so far

Jameis Winston was highly-touted coming out of Florida State, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 Draft. He’s gone on to show flashes of brilliance and moments of disappointment.

Winston led the NFL this past season in total passing yards, throwing for 5,109 with 33 touchdowns thrown. However, he had nearly as many interceptions, throwing 30 picks to opposing defenders.

To his credit, he’s been generally healthy for his career, playing in 72 games since 2015. Despite his high interceptions, his experience and abilities still offer value for teams in need of some help.

For his overall career, Winston has completed 1,5643 of his 2,548 pass attempts. That has resulted in 19,737 yards with 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. He’s completed 61.3 percent of his passes. While he’s no Lamar Jackson, he’s rushed for 1,044 yards in his career with 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Per Spotrac, Winston was in a four-year contract which was originally worth $25.3 million. The payout came in 2019, though after several seasons of $615,000 or less.

In 2019, Winston made $20,922,000 with the Buccaneers before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Despite many teams picking up the quarterbacks they wanted most via trade or free agency, Winston still remains a viable option for those struggling teams like the Dolphins and Jags, should they fail to grab a QB via the draft.