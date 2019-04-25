NFL Draft 2019: Who is Dwayne Haskins’ girlfriend Savhana Cousin?

On Thursday night, sports fans watched the 2019 NFL Draft unfold. During the show, a big surprise came when the New York Giants passed on quarterback Dwayne Haskins in favor of Duke’s Daniel Jones.

Meanwhile, the cameras continued to show Haskins with his girl waiting for his name to be called. So who is Dwayne Haskins’ girlfriend?

Dwayne Haskins & girlfriend on Instagram

Dwayne Haskins’ girlfriend is Savhana Arai Cousin. Both she and Dwayne are on Instagram.

On Savhana’s account, she’s posted several pictures of herself with Haskins. She’s also shown off a number of photos of herself including a tease of an interview ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The couple has been dating for over two years now. Haskins posted an Instagram shot of himself and his girlfriend dining at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse. He wished the love of his life a happy two year anniversary in the caption.

The Coed website indicated that Cousin went to Fremont Ross High School and graduated in 2016. She attended the University of Cincinnati, while Haskins attended Ohio State University and played for the Buckeyes.

It’s unknown how Dwayne Haskins met his girlfriend, though.

Haskins with girlfriend at private draft party

Dwayne Haskins was with his girlfriend, friends, and family at a bowling alley for a draft party away from the event. The couple didn’t hear Haskins’ name called until the Washington Redskins had their pick at No. 15 overall.

That means a number of other teams passed on the talented Ohio State quarterback.

However, he could become the next star for a Redskins team that lost Alex Smith to a gruesome injury towards the end of last NFL season.

Even though he may not have been drafted quite as high as he liked, it appears Haskins is living good. He’s now headed to the NFL and is still with the girl of his dreams.

The 2019 NFL Draft was televised on Thursday, April 25 from Nashville, Tennessee on ABC and ESPN networks.