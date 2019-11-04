NFL Coaches Hot Seat Week 10: Jets Adam Gase, Browns Freddie Kitchens lead top 5 watch list

The NFL coaches hot seat list is always changing. However, after Week 9, some fans are questioning their teams’ coaching staff even though they are new to the job! The pressure to win in the NFL is very high, and it is starting to show in many cities around the league.

One and done?

When a new head coach is hired, is it really fair to fire him that same year? Or even within the first two seasons? After all, if you are hiring a new coach, it is most likely because the previous coach wasn’t getting the job done.

Well, the pressure to win is so great that two new coaches may not be returning for a second act – that is if the fans had their way.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is first on the list. After losing to the winless Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon, in less than inspiring fashion, many are questioning why Gase was hired in the first place.

The Le’Veon Bell signing has done nothing for the Jets in terms of a better offense and oddly enough, the Jets were rumored to be shopping Bell just months after signing him.

After signing Bell to a four year $52 million deal, how dysfunctional can the Jets be to try and deal him before his first season is complete?

Obviously, the Jets are no better off today than when Gase took over back in January. In fact, they may be worse. But do you really fire a coach eight games into his new contract?

The same can said for Cleveland’s Freddie Kitchens.

Kitchens was promoted from running backs coach to OC following the firing of Hue Jackson back in October of 2018. He later was named head coach when the season ended.

The love affair seems to be over between Kitchens and the fans. The Browns, a Super Bowl preseason favorite, fell to 2-6 on the season after losing to the Denver Broncos 24-19.

When you make a blockbuster trade to land Odell Beckham, Jr. to go along with Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb – not to mention big names on defense like Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon, you can’t be 2-6 in the first 8 games.

Pot simmering?

Three other coaches that need to really have a great second half are Dallas’ Jason Garrett, Anthony Lynn of the Chargers and Dan Quinn in Atlanta.

Quinn, who has been reportedly all but out the door according to multiple reports, won’t be fired anytime soon, at least according to a CBS Sports report.

That’s the good news for Quinn. The bad news is that the next team up to face the Falcons are the New Orleans Saints.

Anthony Lynn has had some bad breaks in LA this year, but here is the good news. The AFC West is wide open, and the Bolts have won two games in a row and are now just two games out of first place. With a strong second half of the season, Lynn should be fine.

As for Jason Garrett, the question has to be how can he not get fired if the Cowboys don’t win the dysfunctional NFC East?

Too much talent in Big D to keep floating at .500. The Redskins and Giants are down and it seems to be a two-team race in the East. If the Cowboys lose to the Giants on Monday Night Football tonight (Nov. 4) the rumors will once again hit a boiling point with Garrett.