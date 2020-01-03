NFL All-Pro Team 2019 roster revealed: Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey headline first-team players

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NFL-All Pro Team 2019 roster arrived on Friday, and as expected, the favorite to win the MVP award leads the way.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is part of the team — as if there was ever any doubt. Joining him is another guy who was in the MVP discussion for part of the season, as the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey continues to impress.

In fact, McCaffrey was put on the team at two positions based on his performance this past season.

Jackson, McCaffrey headline offensive players

When it comes to having a great season, Lamar Jackson did just that. It was a record-setting season for the young Ravens QB as he passed Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a QB in a season.

That might seem impressive enough on its own, but he was able to lead his team to the top overall record and No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Jackson passed for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. He also had 176 carries for 1,206 yards and another seven rushing touchdowns.

The Carolina Panthers had their issues due to Cam Newton’s injury this season, but running back Christian McCaffrey stepped right up to keep them afloat.

While Carolina didn’t make the 2020 NFL Playoffs, McCaffrey looks to be a critical part of this offense moving forward. McCaffrey not only made it to the first team for the RB position but also in the Flex spot.

McCaffrey finished his season with 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns by ground along with another 1,005 yards and four TDs by air. That put him in elite company with Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only three players to have achieved 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.

Another record-breaker is on the list as wide receiver Michael Thomas gets a spot. Thomas holds the single-season record for most receptions, as he passed by Marvin Harrison several weeks ago. Per ESPN’s report, Thomas was one of two unanimous selections for this year’s NFL All-Pro Team.

The Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins and 49ers’ George Kittle are both playoff-bound after great seasons. They make the offensive first team along with LT Ronnie Stanley, RT Ryan Ramczyk, LG Quentin Nelson, RG Zack Martin, and C Jason Kelce.

The 2019 First Team All-Pro Offense! pic.twitter.com/DcvwOystrv — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2020

Defense and special teams players

The defensive team boasts the best-of-the-best on the other side of the ball from the 2019 NFL season. That includes J.J. Watt’s brother T.J from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Rams’ Aaron Donald, Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

It’s been a special season for all of these players, including Gilmore. The three-time Pro Bowler had six interceptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns this past season.

Additionally, Gilmore had 44 solo tackles and a fumble recovery for the Pats. He was the other unanimous selection this year along with the Saints’ Michael Thomas.

Here’s a look at the complete AP All-Pro first-team defense.

The 2019 First Team All-Pro Defense! pic.twitter.com/3liXzvDBxp — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2020

While the Chicago Bears have some incredible defensive players, none of them qualified for the first-team defense.

However, kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson is among the special team’s players. For the past season, Patterson had 825 yards on kick returns, including a 102-yard touchdown return.

Kicker Justin Tucker has been here before and is deserving once again. This is his fourth career selection for the NFL All-Pro Team roster.

Being part of a high-powered offense with Lamar Jackson helped as Tucker had a career-high 57 extra points made this season. That’s 15 more than his previous career-best of 42. Additionally, he connected on 28 of 29 field goals, per Pro-Football-Reference.

The 2019 First Team All-Pro Special Teamers! pic.twitter.com/wcXw6cZnw0 — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2020

Among the players on the NFL All-Pro Second Team were Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Titans running back Derrick Henry, and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. Defensive personnel included Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, and Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

A 50-member team consisting of members of the media that regularly cover the NFL voted to determine the All-Pro players.

View the full second and third NFL-All Pro Team 2019 rosters at the NFL website.