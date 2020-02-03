NFL 100 All-Time list: Which running backs, head coaches made the list?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

With Super Bowl 54 front and center, the NFL led off the pregame festivities by introducing the NFL All-Time Top 100 players list to the sold-out crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

The list was star full and of Hall of Fame quality. Each player and coach is a regular household name.

NFL 100 All-Time running backs

When you think of the best running backs in the NFL, a flood of names comes rushing at you. Right at No. 1 is Jim Brown.

Brown will go down as one of the best to ever hit the gridiron as he laid the groundwork for the future of tough runners to come. Brown finished his career with 12,312 yards rushing and 108 touchdowns.

One of the toughest runners on the list behind Brown is Earl Campbell.

Read More Barry Sanders Nike shoes: Air Zoom Turf Jet 97 updated model limited edition set for release

If you want to talk about the original beast mode, this is your guy. Campbell didn’t try to run away from defenders. He tried to run them over!

NFL honoring their top 100 players pic.twitter.com/BsR471LJFv — Del Rodgers (@kcrarodgers) February 2, 2020

Campbell was the 1978 AP Rookie of the Year, a 5-time Pro Bowler, and a 3-time All-Pro. From 1978-1983 you couldn’t mention the Houston Oilers without talking about Earl Campbell.

While each player on this list is the cream of the crop, you can’t talk running backs without mentioning Barry Sanders.

Barry made running look easy, and that is saying a lot. Sanders left many runners in his day looking like they didn’t know how to play the game.

One of his most famous runs came in the postseason when the Lions defeated the Dallas Cowboys.

Barry looked to be stopped several times, yet in typical Barry fashion, he somehow and someway bounced around and scampered 40+ yards for the touchdown.

Sanders, like Jim Brown, retired in the prime of his career, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

NFL Top 100 coaches

When it comes to NFL coaches, Bill Belichick is the model of modern football. However, before Bill built a monster in New England, names like Lombardi, Noll, Brown, and Lambeau ruled the coaching world.

While Bill Belichick has the most Super Bowl rings as a head coach, the legends that preceded him laid the groundwork in incredible fashion.

Curly Lambeau left a legacy in Green Bay, Tom Landry made the Cowboys America’s team, and George Halas put his stamp on the Chicago Bears, helping them grow into the Monsters of the Midway.

This entire list is NFL coaching royalty.

Here is the list of running backs and head coaches that made the NFL All-Time 100 list of greats.

Running backs

Jim Brown Earl Campbell Dutch Clark Eric Dickerson Lenny Moore Marion Motley Walter Payton Barry Sanders Gale Sayers O.J. Simpson Emmitt Smith Steve Van Buren

Head coaches