NFC Wild Card Schedule 2020: Odds, predictions, kickoff times for Vikings vs Saints, Seahawks vs Eagles

While the AFC playoffs have center stage on Saturday, the NFC Wild-Card schedule will be front and center on Sunday, January 5 with two big games on the slate.

With the top two seeds, Green Bay and San Francisco off on a bye-week, the four teams in action all have some heavy hitters themselves and are plenty capable of making a run at Super Bowl 54.

Saints Super Bowl run?

Both the Vikings and Saints have the talent to make a deep run in the postseason. Unfortunately, one of them will have their season come to an end on Sunday.

The 13-3 Saints are stacked on offense. So are the 10-6 Vikings.

The “Big 3” on offense for both teams can compete against any team in the league. The Saints, led by the trio of QB Drew Brees, RB Alvin Kamara and WR Michael Thomas should be able to score points against the Vikings.

Expect the same from the Vikings offense. From Dalvin Cook running the ball to QB Kirk Cousins and WR Stefon Diggs, Minnesota should also reach the endzone more than once or twice Sunday afternoon.

This Sunday's NFC Wild Card games! Vikings at Saints 1:05 pm ET / Seahawks at Eagles 4:40 pm ET #NFLPlayoffs #MINvsNO #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/Le4C4Q0Zsj — Pigskin Glory (@PigskinGlory) January 3, 2020

Both Cousins and Brees have a great touchdown to interception ratio, and they have big-game experience.

This game could truly come down to which team has the ball last.

New Orleans, who was listed as one of the preseason favorites to win the NFC, has the horses to make it to another Super Bowl under Drew Brees but it won’t be easy.

The nightcap will feature the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have been in playoff mode for over a month now. Philadelphia has won their last 4-games, all of which were pretty much must-wins in the NFC East scenario they were in.

Somehow the Eagles pulled it off and now they get to host the Seahawks in the Wild Card round. This game is literally a coinflip in my mind. Both of these teams are flying under many NFL experts’ radars in terms of winning the NFC.

Like the first contest on Sunday, this game could come down to the final possession.

Odds, schedule, picks

Unlike Saturday, the action will begin much earlier on Sunday. Below is all the information you need to know for each game, including the latest Las Vegas odds.

Game 1

Who: Vikings vs Saints

Odds: Saints -7.5 (O/U 49)

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Game 2

Who: Seahawks vs Eagles

Odds: Seahawks -2

Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Picks: OVER 49 Saints, Eagles +2