NFC Wild Card race: Chicago Bears Club Dub celebration arrives as playoff picture improves

It was a Thanksgiving Day celebration for the Chicago Bears and their fans. On Thursday, they were featured in the day’s first of three NFL games as they played the Detroit Lions.

While the Bears trailed at the half, a second-half offensive output, thanks to Mitch Trubisky and late defensive play helped move the Bears to .500 overall.

Chicago Bears claim Week 13 win over Lions

This season hasn’t looked quite as bright as their 2018 campaign, but the Bears have now won three of their last four games. In Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game, they ended up overcoming a first-half deficit and pulling off a 24-20 win in Detroit. It ended what could have been an impressive debut for Lions backup quarterback David Blough.

Despite getting sacked and picked off once each, Trubisky would end up going 29-of-38 with 338 yards passing and three touchdowns thrown. The Bears defense also came up big in the fourth. Roquan Smith sacked the Lions’ Blough for a huge loss late in the game and Eddie Jackson intercepted his pass soon after to seal the deal.

Roquan Smith credited with a career-high 15 tackles in #Bears win, including his first 2 sacks of the season. He's at 98 tackles now for the season with 4 games remaining. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 28, 2019

Anthony Miller had a big day for Chicago’s offense. While he didn’t have any touchdown receptions, he tallied 140 yards on nine catches. Rookie running back David Montgomery added 75 yards on the ground on 16 carries but also had one of the Bears’ touchdowns courtesy of a Trubisky pass.

It all helped a team that looked like they were struggling through the first part of their season move closer to potential playoff redemption. A Club Dub Week 13 locker room celebration ensued as one would expect.

How is the NFC Wild Card race looking?

The Chicago Bears’ win moves them to 6-6 overall, and, with that, the team and their fans want them to keep on winning. Obviously, a 10-6 finish would be ideal, but, for now, it’s one game at a time. As things stand, they are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC playoff picture.

Based on the updated brackets at the NFL’s website, the Bears are the No. 8 seed. Of course, there are only six teams that make the playoffs from the NFC.

As of right now, the 49ers would have the top seed and the Saints would have No. 2 seed. Two of the Bears’ division rivals have playoff spots, as the 8-3 Packers and 8-3 Vikings are there. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks (9-2) are a strong contender for one of the Wild Card spots or a top-two seed.

Just outside of the wild card are the Los Angeles Rams with a 6-5 record and the Chicago Bears at 6-6. Other NFL teams will be playing on Sunday, so things will shift in terms of the records. However, Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day loss officially eliminated them from the conversation.

In the hunt for NFC playoffs, Wild Card:

Los Angeles Rams 6-5

Chicago Bears 6-6

Philadelphia Eagles 5-6

Carolina Panthers 5-6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-7

What bodes extremely well for Chicago, at the moment, is the other Wild Card team. The Dallas Cowboys lost their Thanksgiving Day game to the Buffalo Bills, 26-15. That dropped Dallas to 6-6, the same record as the Bears.

The best news is that the next team on Chicago’s schedule will be the Dallas Cowboys. Bears fans are already anticipating that matchup scheduled for Thursday, December 5 starting at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time at Soldier Field.

There’s still work to be done and other things that need to shake out in Chicago’s favor. While it may seem too soon to get excited, Club Dub seems to have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day.