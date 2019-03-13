New York Giants trade Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland Browns

In possibly the most shocking NFL trade of the offseason, the New York Giants sent Odell Beckham Jr to the Cleveland Browns.

This comes just days after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Antonio Brown for a mid-round draft pick. However, while Brown demanded a trade and sabotaged the original trade, the Beckham trade was a shocker.

In both cases, two of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL changed teams.

Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland Browns

While Antonio Brown went to the Oakland Raiders for very little in return, the New York Giants got a lot for Beckham.

The Giants traded OBJ to the Cleveland Browns for a first round 2019 NFL Draft pick (17th overall), a third-round pick in the same draft (95th overall), and safety Jabrill Peppers, according to ESPN.

It gives up a lot but it is worth the talent that is OBJ, as long as his Diva-like personality is kept in check. However, if he can remain a good teammate, he could provide Baker Mayfield with the weapon he needs to lead the Browns back to the playoffs.

This could be a huge move with the Browns lining up the deep target of Beckham on the other side of possession receiver Jarvis Landry. The two men were also college teammates at LSU.

The Browns wide receiver coach Adam Henry also coached the two at LSU.

The Cleveland Browns odds of winning the Super Bowl went from 25-1 to 14-1 as soon as the trade was announced. They are third behind only the New England Patriots and Kanas City Chiefs to win the AFC.

BREAKING: In blockbuster trade, Cleveland Browns agree to acquire star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, according to two people familiar with the swap. https://t.co/W20bu6sGua — The Associated Press (@AP) March 13, 2019

New York Giants

While the New York Giants lost a great wide receiver, they got a first round pick in exchange for a headache as well as a third-round pick and a great cornerback.

With that said, Vegas wasn’t as excited about the move. The Giants went from 40-1 odds to win the Super Bowl to 80-1 odds.