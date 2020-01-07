New York Giants planning to hire New England Patriots assistant as next head coach, considering Jason Garrett for OC position

The New York Giants are finalizing the deal to hire a New England Patriots assistant to be their next head coach. However, surprisingly, it isn’t offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels but it instead wide receivers coach Joe Judge.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

This will be Judge’s first head coaching job at any level. The highest coaching position he has held before this was serving as special teams coordinator for the New England patriots from 2015-1019. He added the wide receivers coach job to his resume in 2019.

Before this, he was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State, the linebackers coach at Birmingham-Southern, and the special teams assistant at Alabama (2009-2011). He started with New England in 2012 and was promoted to the special teams coordinator three years later.

While he seems to be the least experienced new head coach in the NFL in 2020, he has worked under Nick Sabin in college and Bill Belichick in the NFL, so he has learned under the best.

Plus, fans should remember that John Harbaugh went from special team coordinator to the head coaching position and he has his Baltimore Ravens in position for a Super Bowl run again.

On top of Judge, the New York Giants also requested permission to interview Jason Garrett for their offensive coordinator position. While Dallas is moving on from Garrett and already decided to hire Mike McCarthy, Garrett is still under contract with the Cowboys for one more week.

Source: #Giants requested permission from #Cowboys to interview Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator under new HC Joe Judge. Garrett’s 10 years of head coaching experience would be important asset to inexperienced HC. Also Garrett could develop Daniel Jones if interested. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 7, 2020

Joe Judge is the fourth new head coach hired for the 2020 NFL season. The Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy, the Redskins chose Ron Rivera, the Panthers nabbed Matt Rhule, and the Cleveland Browns are the only team left looking for a new head coach.

The New York Giants have only won 12 games since the start of the 2017 season and need something to turn them around. They fired Pat Shurmur last week, their 19th coach in team history.