New York Giants fire head coach Pat Shurmur: Who are top candidates for NY coaching position?

In a move that should surprise no one, the New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur on Black Monday. However, the Giants did confirm that general manager Dave Gettleman was keeping his job.

Gettleman was believed to be a lure for Ron Rivera, but the NFC East division rival Washington Redskins already hired the former Carolina Panthers head coach on Monday.

In his two seasons with the New York Giants, Shurmur finished with a 9-22 record and his career ended with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Pat Shurmur was also the man who benched Eli Manning this season, ending the Giants’ career of the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and starting the era of Daniel Jones.

Shurmur previously was the head coach for the Cleveland Browns, where he finished with a 9-23 record.

Including a one-game stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Shurmur has an overall head coaching record of 19-45.

With Jason Garrett out as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, three of the four NFC East teams will have a new head coach in 2020.

Who are Giants looking at for head coach?

As for the next New York Giants head coach, ESPN reports they are looking at talking to Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Matt Rhule took a Baylor team that was in ruins after NCAA sanctions and turned them into a contender. The Bears are the only team in NCAA history to go from a one-win season (2017) to an 11-win season just two years later (2019).

Rhule was the assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants in 2012.

Outside of his two stints as the Patriots offensive coordinator (2005-2008, 2012-present), McDaniels was the head coach for the Denver Broncos for two seasons, where he finished with an 11-17 record.

Both the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns also want to talk to McDaniels.

As for Eric Bieniemy, he has been one of the hottest coordinators when it comes to future head coaching positions as well. The former NFL running back has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018.

He worked with Patrick Mahomes and coached the Chiefs to the third most points in one season in NFL history in 2018.