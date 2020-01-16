New Orleans Police issue arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. following LSU locker room incident

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The New Orleans police department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after his locker room actions at Monday’s College Football National Championship postgame celebration.

Beckham is reportedly cooperating with the proper authorities on what’s been noted as a simple battery charge against him.

However, there may be other troubling behavior that Beckham was involved in during the LSU title game this past week.

Beckham appears in locker room incident video

The incident that led to the arrest warrant being issued for Beckham was seen in a video that surfaced online just recently. Based on ESPN’s report, the NFL star was celebrating in the LSU locker room following the team’s National Championship victory.

During that celebration, Beckham slapped a SuperDome security guard on the buttocks, leading to the charge.

A public affairs officer with New Orleans police department confirmed the complaint was filed by the security guard.

The Cleveland Browns issued a statement in which they acknowledge Beckham and his representatives are “cooperating with the proper authorities.” So far, Odell Beckham Jr. has not issued any response to the charge.

A simple battery charge is defined in the Louisiana statute as battery committed without the victim’s consent. It carries a fine of $1,000 as well as up to six months in prison, or both.

Beckham seen in other video giving LSU players money

ESPN also indicated that Beckham was seen on video passing out money to LSU players after their win against Clemson.

The LSU athletic department put out a statement on Wednesday, saying they were aware of the video involving Beckham and players and were in contact with the NCAA as well as the SEC about the matter.

On Tuesday morning, LSU reportedly said the money handed out by Beckham on the field was counterfeit. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow stated the money was real when he appeared on the Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast.

If the money is determined to be real, it’s a violation of NCAA bylaws by Odell Beckham Jr. who is a former LSU player.