New England Patriots sign trick-shot kicker Josh Gable

The New England Patriots just signed trick-shot kicker Josh Gable to their practice squad. This move comes after the Pats have already used four kickers this season.

The Patriots have not needed to worry about the kicking position in many years, with Stephen Gostkowski serving as their kicker since 2006. Until the season, Gostkowski kicked in every Patriots game, with the exception of 2010, where he missed eight games.

Through his career, Gostkowski has hit 374 field goals in 428 attempts for an impressive 87.2 percent.

However, this season, he ended up on injured reserve with a hip injury. After that, the Patriots worked out Josh Gable, but ended up signing Mike Nugent. He played four games and after missing three of his first eight attempts, the Patriots released him.

They then brought in Nick Folk. He was hurt and Kai Forbath joined for one game. Then, Folk returned and has hit eight of his 11 attempts.

Now, the Patriots have added Josh Gable to their practice squad as insurance.

Fans might remember Josh Gable as the kicker who never played college football but then went to play soccer in Italy and Belgium. He returned to the United States and caught everyone’s attention with a video of him making trick kicks, where he could hit a pole from over 50 yards away.

Target Practice NO SOUND from Josh Gable on Vimeo.

Gable then went on to play football, kicking for the Nebraska Danger, Iowa Barnstormers, and Tucson Sugar Skulls in the Indoor Football League. In the 2019 Spring League, Gable hit 100 percent of his kicks, although they were all uncontested.

He even hit an 80-yard field goal.

The New England Patriots are 10-3 for the 2019 NFL season and still have a chance to pull back into a chance for a first-round bye.

The Patriots get a small break this week with a road game with the Cincinnati Bengals before taking on the surging Buffalo Bills and ending the regular season with the hapless Miami Dolphins.