New England Patriots rumors: Former QB open to return to team after Tom Brady departure

Things are going to look a lot different in New England this season. The Patriots will still have a load of talent, however, they sure lost a lot this offseason.

With the number one question being who will fill the void following Tom Brady’s departure this fall, one former Patriots player has indicated he would love to go back to New England and give it a shot.

Brian Hoyer Patriots return?

Brian Hoyer has played for quite a few teams during his career.

The former Michigan State Spartans star QB has backed up Tom Brady for years during his two different stints with the Pats, so don’t be surprised if coach Bill Belichick brings Hoyer back into the fold this season.

Whether it is to take over the starting role or to help mentor the quarterback of the future, Hoyer is very familiar with the Patriots playbook and could prove to be a huge asset down the road.

He also has already indicated that he is open to a return to New England.

Brian Hoyer is open to returning to New England in a backup role. And last year when the Patriots released Hoyer, they intended to bring him back once the roster was a little more settled with injury situations. So we’ll see if it works out now. https://t.co/8a2C4sBb2h — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 21, 2020

Patriots beat reporter Jeff Howe tweeted on Saturday that Hoyer is “open to returning to New England in a backup role.”

Hoyer became available following his release by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. It didn’t take long for rumors to start to swirl of a potential reunion between Hoyer and the Pats.

Hoyer, Brady reunion in Tampa?

Just to throw it out there – could a possible reunion take place for Hoyer with Tom Brady down in Tampa?

As of this report, the only quarterbacks listed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster are Tom Brady and Ryan Griffin.

NFL.com indicates that Griffin played in New Orleans for two seasons before heading to Tampa in 2015. The former Tulane QB has attempted just four passes in his career completing two of them for a total of 18 yards.

Needless to say, if Tampa planned on keeping Griffin they still need to add a reliable backup to Brady at No. 2.

Enter Brian Hoyer.

The two seemed to work great together in New England and under the tutelage of head coach Bruce Arians, Hoyer could be the perfect selection as the No. 2 guy.

There still is a few months before the first scheduled OTA’s and voluntary workouts begin, but don’t be surprised if you see Hoyer get signed soon, with Tampa Bay and New England being the possible front runners.

The 34-year-old Hoyer has played for the Patriots, Cardinals, Texans, Browns, Bears, Niners and Colts.

Correction: This article was updated on Monday, March 23, 2020 to make it clear that Ryan Griffin was not “out of the game” for five seasons.

Original paragraph: “According to Pro Football Reference, Griffin played one season with the New Orleans Saints back in 2014. Griffin then was out of the game for five seasons until he resurfaced with the Buccaneers in 2019.”

This was changed to: “NFL.com indicates that Griffin played in New Orleans for two seasons before heading to Tampa in 2015. The former Tulane QB has attempted just four passes in his career completing two of them for a total of 18 yards.”