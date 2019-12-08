New England Patriots insider claims this could be Tom Brady’s final year with the Pats

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tom Brady is still leading the New England Patriots to the playoffs — as he seems to do every year. However, one Patriots’ insider believes that this will be Brady’s last season in the uniform.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported that Tom Brady will leave the New England Patriots following this season unless there is a “radical course change.”

According to Curran, “The team had every chance the past few years to give Brady an extension that would allow him to play until he’s 45 – a goal he’s stated on numerous occasions. They passed on it repeatedly.”

Curran pointed out that Tom Brady was up for an extension in August 2018 and the Patriots just gave him a salary increase, but no extra years. It was also less money than the San Francisco 49ers pay Jimmy Garoppolo, the former Brady backup that New England traded for almost nothing.

Now, in 2019, Brady has his Patriots at 10-2, while Garoppolo has his 49ers at 10-2. Could the two quarterbacks be headed for a Super Bowl clash?

That would be something, especially if the 49ers pull off the upset of the Patriots and the old Patriots quarterback outplays the man that he couldn’t supplant in New England. It would also be interesting if it happens and then Brady leaves the Patriots.

Tom Brady has a quarterback rating in 2019 of 88.2, which ranks 21st in the NFL. Garoppolo has a 101.2 rating — 10th best. Both quarterbacks are relying on their defense to win, but Jimmy G is doing much more than Brady when it comes to moving his offense.

This weekend could see the past and future of the NFL as well. The New England Patriots battle the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who has a 107.7 QB rating — fifth-best in the NFL.

If the Patriots lose to the Chiefs, which they could do, and the Buffalo Bills win, that would leave the Pats in a tie for first place in the AFC East. This is not where New England is used to being.

Tom Brady is an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2019. He has shown frustration with the Patriots refusing to surround him with legitimate weapons on offense and New England knows Brady is 42 and that the time to rebuild might be here.