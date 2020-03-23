New England Patriots captain praises quarterback Jarrett Stidham

You may not know his name right now, but could Jarrett Stidham be the next Tom Brady?

Okay, that is putting way too much pressure on the former Auburn star. However, he sure is getting a vote of confidence early on from a teammate that believes he has what it takes to be a future leader in New England.

Stidham taking over for Tom Brady?

When you are replacing a legend, the next athlete to step up has to have some pretty thick skin – especially when the legend you are taking over for is Tom Brady.

Brady has the most Super Bowl appearances and victories and owns almost every passing record you can fathom in New England.

Nevertheless, someone has to take over the reins now that Brady has departed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While there is still a huge question mark as to who is going to replace Brady, one quarterback received a huge vote of confidence on Sunday.

According to FOX News, Patriots captain Devin McCourty revealed on his podcast, “Double Coverage,” that he believes Jarrett Stidham has the ability to lead the offense in New England this season.

“To me, the best thing for Stiddy was that he had to go against our defense every week. He didn’t have it easy,” McCourty said.

He went on to say, “I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we’d make eye contact and he’d just start smiling and laughing. He’s a really good guy. Young guy, but very mature. He’s married. I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time.”

Those words mean a lot coming from a star like McCourty, who has been a huge part of the Patriots’ success.

After all, who would know more about Jarrett Stidham than someone who already played defense against him every day in practice last season?

Stidham-Brady connection

Any quarterback who follows TB12 will unfairly be compared to him. However, that is just the nature of the beast.

While rumors circulated about every possible free agent that could come in and take over for Brady, is it possible that they had their guy the whole time?

Like Brady, Stidham had a very good college career — yet both were drafted in the later rounds. Stidham was drafted in the late fourth round. Brady was drafted in the sixth round.

They also attended big schools. Stidham played at Auburn, while Brady played for the Michigan Wolverines.

The Patriots seem to have a great knack at finding all sorts of diamonds in the rough in the late rounds of NFL drafts. Could Stidham be the next Patriots rising star?

Devin McCourty believes in him, and fans are hopeful. Now, only time will tell.