Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL three months after hitting Mason Rudolph with helmet

Myles Garrett’s suspension is over. The Cleveland Browns defensive end will be free to return to the everyday activities of his football life according to reports. While fans in Cleveland may be cheering the news, Steelers fans most likely are not.

Myles Garrett reinstated

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NFL reinstated Cleveland Browns’ defensive end, Myles Garrett, on Wednesday.

Garrett, who was suspended indefinitely for his antics back on November 14, 2019, for his role during a late-game brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, has been given the all-clear sign to return to action by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Garrett’s reinstatement will officially allow him to participate fully with the Browns once again. While many fans may not think that matters in mid-February, for Garrett and the Browns it is huge that he has been reinstated already.

Now Garrett can participate in offseason workouts, meetings, and the day-to-day activities the Browns will have this offseason.

Read More Cleveland fans petition to suspend Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph following Myles Garrett suspension, Browns vs Steelers fight

Breaking: The NFL has reinstated Myles Garrett from his indefinite suspension, the Browns announced. pic.twitter.com/1X90pgvwM0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 12, 2020

According to FOX 8 Cleveland, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry broke the news on Wednesday morning.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” said Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Why was Garrett suspended?

In case you missed it, Myles Garrett was suspended for losing his cool with just seconds remaining in the Browns-Steelers game last November. While football is an intense game, what Garrett did was way out of line.

Garrett took Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him over the head with it as the two teams were brawling in the endzone.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL from his indefinite suspension, per @SportsCenter. This was the helmet hit on #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph that led to his initial suspension by the NFL. (via @notmalkinego) pic.twitter.com/xDUa2IHwsM — NFL Latest (@UpToDate1NFL) February 12, 2020

Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell one day later on November 15. Garrett, who was having another Pro Bowl type season, has been called out for his excessive rough play before.

Myles Garrett, 2019 dirty plays Week 1: Punched Titans TE Delanie Walker after whistle Week 2: Ended Jets QB Trevor Siemian's season on late hit Week 11: Struck Steelers QB Mason Rudolph over head with helmet@NFL should suspend him for the rest of season #Browns pic.twitter.com/Uf3hi5K4L7 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 15, 2019

Once again, football is a brutal game, so knowing when to suspend someone and when not to is always up for debate. Nevertheless, Garrett has been reinstated and you can be sure that the debates will rage on whether it was too early to let Garrett return or if his suspension was long enough.

In 10 games last season, Garrett had already accumulated 10 sacks and forced two fumbles. Those are definitely all-pro type numbers. Garrett also has recorded 30.5 sacks through his first three seasons in Cleveland, which is the most-ever by a Browns player during that time frame.