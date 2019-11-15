Myles Garrett helmet attack: Cleveland police comment, Mason Rudolph’s agent won’t rule out legal options

Could Thursday night’s brawl involving the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph bring legal action outside of the NFL?

There’s a possibility of that based on comments from Rudolph’s agent. He recently commented after the Browns and Steelers incident, which included a Myles Garrett helmet attack on Rudolph during their Thursday Night Football game.

The Cleveland police also commented about the situation.

Rudolph’s agent considering all options

The melee that occurred in the final seconds of Thursday’s game in Cleveland saw Myles Garrett pull Mason Rudolph’s helmet off his head. Garrett proceeded to swing and hit the helmetless Steelers quarterback on the head with his helmet.

That brought more individuals into the brawl as Garrett went down to the ground. However, it was Garrett hitting Rudolph with the helmet that was the most severe offense in the Browns vs. Steelers fight.

It had some sports fans comparing it to an infamous hit in hockey by Marty McSorely. That resulted in a severe injury on the ice for his opponent. It also led to a suspension, criminal charges, and legal consequences for McSorley.

Mason Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, provided ESPN a comment via text message following the brawl. He told them, “I am gathering all information and no options have been removed from the table.” That includes possible legal options.

Rudolph commented after the game about Garret’s helmet attack. He called it “pretty cowardly” and “pretty bush league.”

Cleveland police comment on the situation

Also mentioned is that the Cleveland police said Friday they aren’t currently investigating the Browns’ Myles Garrett following what some fans considered an assault.

The Cleveland police also noted that Rudolph hadn’t filed any formal complaint to them after the helmet hit. ESPN reported the comments from Cleveland Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Cleveland Police just walked out of the #Browns locker room. That’s a first for me. — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) November 15, 2019

In the NHL incident mentioned above, Marty McSorley was suspended indefinitely for using his hockey stick to slash the temple of opponent Donald Brashear. McSorley received criminal charges for assault with a deadly weapon.

He’d end up going on trial in British Columbia and, when found guilty, received 18 months of probation. That included no games against Brashear, the man whom he caused a concussion leading to an on-ice seizure.

It’s unknown if Garrett will receive any legal consequences of that nature. Mason Rudolph is currently the Steelers’ backup quarterback as Ben Roethlisberger recovers from injury. So any punishment such as probation, which prohibits being on the field against Rudolph, could be meaningless if the backup QB isn’t their starter at the time.

Even so, Rudolph’s agent is merely considering all options, so it’s unknown how far they’ll go with this.