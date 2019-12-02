Monday Night Football: If Seattle Seahawks win, they are in first place

The big Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings takes place later. There is a lot on the line for the Seahawks and Vikings, with playoff positions of utmost importance.

The Seahawks enter this game with a 9-2 record and a second-place spot in the NFC West. The Vikings are currently 8-3 and also second-place in their respective division (NFC North).

On Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers got knocked off by the Baltimore Ravens, dropping them to 10-2 overall. The 49ers are still first-place in the West, but they lost to the Seahawks earlier this season.

If the Seahawks beat the Vikings during Monday Night Football, they will share the same record with the 49ers, but move ahead of them due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

On the other side of that coin, if the Vikings end up winning, they will move to 9-3 and create a tie with the Green Bay Packers for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings lost to the Packers this season, though, so they would still retain second place in the division.

2020 NFC playoff standings

As it currently stands, the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings are the two Wild Card teams in the updated 2020 NFC playoff standings. The teams are just ahead of the Los Angeles Rams (7-5) and a bit ahead of the Chicago Bears (6-6) when it comes to qualifying for the postseason.

This head-to-head game is an important one because it could also dictate which team gets the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the 2020 NFC Playoffs. Securing the fifth seed means playing the worst division winner in the postseason. That’s currently the 6-6 Dallas Cowboys. Right now, the No. 6 seed would play the 9-3 Packers in the first round.

Fans of the New Orleans Saints are also rooting for the Seahawks during Monday Night Football.

Big Monday night matchup coming 🔜 Here's how we're previewing #MINvsSEA. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/7nisIRRV3S — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 1, 2019

If the Seahawks beat the Vikings, then the Saints take over as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Seahawks would slide into the No. 2 slot and the 49ers would drop to the No. 5 seed.

If the Vikings win, they swap spots with the Seahawks in the Wild Card spots and everything else stays the same, with the Saints retaining that No. 2 spot.

No matter what happens on Monday Night Football, an important game between the 49ers and Saints in Week 14 could shake things up again. It could be as good as the Chiefs vs Patriots over in the AFC on the same day (December 8).