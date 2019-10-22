Mohamed Sanu: Who is the newest New England Patriots player?

The rich just get richer. Following their 33-0 romp over the New York Jets, the New England Patriots pulled off a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to obtain wideout Muhammad Sanu.

Tom Brady gets another offensive weapon

How do they keep doing it? The New England Patriots are once again proving that to be great on the field you have to be smart off the field.

The Falcons and Patriots have reportedly cut a deal that will send Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to New England in exchange for a second-round pick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning.

Sanu, who was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, really came into his own after heading to Atlanta in 2016.

Help for the injured Patriots on the way

The Patriots may be 7-0 on the season, but they are also starting to become the walking wounded. With star wideouts Julian Edelman (ribs), Josh Gordon (knee) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) all appearing on the injury report quite frequently, obtaining Sanu is a great move for New England.

Sanu provides veteran experience and is a definite goto type guy in a pinch.

This signing of Sanu should all but put to rest that the Patriots were thinking about bringing back Antonio Brown. Brown was released by New England back in September following a string of off the field problems.

The Falcons, who are currently 1-6 and in last place in the NFC South, may be looking to deal off a few more pieces to their recent Super Bowl roster as well before the October 29 NFL trade deadline approaches.

So far this season, Sanu has 33 receptions totaling 313 yards and one touchdown. The 30-year-old Sanu had his best season in 2018 when he caught 66 passes for 838 yards.