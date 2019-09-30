Mitch Trubisky shoulder injury update: When will Bears QB play his next game?

The latest Mitch Trubisky shoulder injury update seems to bring some sighs of relief for Chicago Bears fans. It doesn’t appear the team’s starting quarterback will need surgery and he shouldn’t be out for a significant time. Trubisky’s team has a big game coming up in London for Week 5, but when will the Bears’ starting QB play again?

Trubisky’s injury status, expectations to play

On Monday, word came in that the Mitch Trubisky injury was a dislocated shoulder as most people had expected. Additional reports also added that he had a “slight labrum tear.” The good news is that it was an injury sustained to his non-throwing arm. Also, per ESPN’s report, surgery will not be required for the Bears star to return to action.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned that the team was waiting for MRI results to give a better idea of Trubisky’s status. However, now that they have a better idea, at least they know the injury is not severe.

From NFL Now: #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder, but not much additional damage. Still, he's not expected to play this week, so it's Chase Daniel once again. pic.twitter.com/SFgoBkLYz1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2019

Rapoport also mentioned the team’s upcoming game in London, England against the Oakland Raiders. He said it’s doubtful that Mitch Trubisky will be playing in that game which makes sense. Instead, the team will rely on backup Chase Daniel again. Daniel helped guide the Bears to a 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday with 195 yards and a touchdown on 22-for-30 passing.

When might Trubisky play next?

Plenty of Bears fans are happy with Chase Daniel at quarterback right now, especially with the way the Bears’ defense has looked so far. One of the NFL’s top defenses has kept the teams in games and helped them to a 3-1 start. However, there is an expectation that Trubisky will be back “sooner rather than later,” a source told ESPN.

As Rapoport speculated in his report, there is a possibility that Trubisky returns for his team’s game after their bye week. They’ll have that week off following their London matchup against the Oakland Raiders. So that could mean Mitch Trubisky is on the field again on Sunday, September 20 when the team hosts the New Orleans Saints.

Trubisky suffered the shoulder injury when he was sacked in the first quarter by the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter. That sent the Bears’ starter out of the game with Chase Daniel coming in as his replacement. Now it appears Daniel will lead them into their next matchup as Trubisky recovers.

According to Vegas Insider, the Bears opened as six-point favorites to win Sunday’s game in London. As of this report, they’re currently favored by 4.5 or five points at most sportsbooks.