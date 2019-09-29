Mitch Trubisky injury update: Here’s what happened to Bears QB to force him out against Vikings

Over the past several weeks several starting quarterbacks have been injured in the NFL. As of Week 4, it looks like the Chicago Bears’ Mitch Trubisky may join that list.

The Bears’ starting quarterback had to leave the game against the Minnesota Vikings early on Sunday.

Here’s what happened to Mitch Trubisky to take him out of the game and the latest injury update after he appeared significantly injured.

Mitchell Trubisky suffers serious injury early

With the Chicago Bears playing at home and coming off a big Monday Night Football win, all eyes were on Trubisky to step up against the Vikings.

Unfortunately, his time on the field was cut short on Sunday.

In just the first quarter of the game, Trubisky was chased down by the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter. As Hunter brought him down for a sack, Trubisky had his left arm extended and was also awkwardly twisting as he fell to the ground.

He landed badly on his shoulder, causing the injury. It was just the Bears’ sixth offensive play of the game.

Here’s brief video footage of the play from the NFL game on CBS Sunday afternoon:

Mitch Trubisky out.

That injury was enough to have Mitchell Trubisky ruled out for the remainder of the game, per JJ Stankevitz. He headed to the blue tent to get checked on first, before walking back to the locker room.

In his place, the Chicago Bears brought in backup QB Chase Daniels.

As of this report, the Bears were holding onto a 10-0 lead at the half. Daniels was 16-for-21 with 138 yards and a touchdown to lead the way.

What is the latest on Mitch Trubisky’s injury?

The only Mitch Trubisky injury update so far is that it was enough to rule him out for the entirety of the game in favor of Chase Daniels. Until the MRI, there won’t be any indication of how long he’s out of action.

However, speculation has started up from some sources about what the injury could be. According to Windy City Gridiron, there’s speculation from David J. Chao at Pro Football Doc that Trubisky’s shoulder injury is a dislocated shoulder.

It was Trubisky’s non-throwing arm, which could make things less severe for the Bears’ quarterback. Both the fans and team are highly concerned right now. They still have one of the league’s top defenses at their full use.

Next week, the Chicago Bears are playing in London against the Oakland Raiders and then get a bye week. Meanwhile, fans and the Bears will be looking towards the latest MRI results and injury update about Trubisky’s future status this season.