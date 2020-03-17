Minnesota Vikings trade Stefon Diggs to Buffalo Bills

In 2018, there wasn’t a better set of receivers in the NFL than Stefon Diggs and Adam Theilen.

Theilen finished the year with 113 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns and Diggs was right behind him with 102 receptions, 1,021 yards, and nine touchdowns.

In 2019, Dalvin Cook was back to health and the Vikings became a run-first team, eliminating a lot of the usage of the two receivers.

Despite that, Diggs still finished the season with 94 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns and complained the entire time about his usage.

He will complain no more in Minnesota, as they traded him to the Buffalo Bills on the first day of NFL’s start to free agency.

Vikings and Bills trade

ESPN reports that the Minnesota Vikings sent Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for four draft picks, including three in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft picks are the first-round (22nd overall), fifth-round (167th), and sixth-round (201st) in 2020. Minnesota also gets a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Minnesota already had the 24th pick in the first round this year, so now they have the 22nd and 24th overall picks to use of possibly try to trade for more capital before the NFL draft.

Stefon Diggs is 26 years old and is in the second year of a five-year, $72 million contract.

What does Stefon Diggs trade mean?

Stefon Diggs has been the top receiver with the Minnesota Vikings for several years now and they will have to replace his production.

Adam Theilen will be expected to step up and stay healthy (he missed six games in 2019). Outside of Theilen, Minnesota has no great weapons outside, but if they keep relying on Dalvin Cook (who got a contract extension from Minnesota), they might not need much more.

They also lose a vocal complainer from the locker room, as there were times in 2019 that it seemed the Vikings were ready to be done with Diggs. However, his production kept him starting.

Now, he is the Buffalo Bills’ problem and Diggs might not like that.

While Diggs has complained about Kirk Cousins, he now has to play with Josh Allen.

Cousins completed 69.1 percent of his passes last season with a 107.4 QB rating. Allen only completed 58.8 percent of his passes in 2019 and had a QB rating of 85.3. That is a major step down.

There is no real rushing weapon in Buffalo, which will put a lot more pressure on the receivers, of which John Brown and Cole Beasley led the way in 2019.

The move is the latest, following the Houston Texans trading away DeAndre Hopkins, the Dallas Cowboys assigning Dak Prescott their franchise tag, the San Francisco 49ers trading away DeForest Buckner, and the Chicago Bears signing Jimmy Graham.