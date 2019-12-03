Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook injury update: Star running back hurt on MNF

The Minnesota Vikings stumbled on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, but they might have lost more than just a football game.

In a game where the Vikings lost two costly fumbles, which cost them the win, Minnesota also lost star running back Dalvin Cook to an injury.

The Vikings lost two fumbles, including a game-ending fumble on the last kickoff of the game by CJ Ham, which sealed the 37-30 win for the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the more costly fumble came in the third quarter.

Dalvin Cook took a short pass and raced down the field when Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green stripped the ball and Cook went to the ground. He remained there for a time and then had to leave the game.

Something with Davin Cook's right arm/shoulder given how he was not moving it when walking off the field to the locker room — Tommy Garrett (@TommygarrettPFN) December 3, 2019

The Minnesota Vikings said that Cook was questionable to return but he never made it back to the field, which helped shut down the Vikings’ offensive attack.

Dalvin Cook finished the game with 29 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He also caught three passes for 35 yards.

This could be a massive loss for the Vikings, who needed to win to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. With the loss, they fall a game behind the now-solo leading Packers in the division.

Minnesota is also two games ahead of the Chicago Bears, who could see a chance to catch them if Cook is out for long with an injury.

Remember when #Vikings Dalvin Cook was injured with a 'chest injury' coming into tonight's game? Well he might have just reinjured it. Possible new injury. Options include clavicle/collarbone fracture, shoulder sprain, broken arm/wrist, or a bicep injury. @vikings @TheFantasyDRS — Dr. Jesse Morse (@DrJesseMorse) December 3, 2019

This is damaging because the Minnesota Vikings have changed from a pass-heavy team with weapons like Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs to a run-heavy team with Dalvin Cook.

In 2018, Thielen (1,373 yards) and Diggs (1,021 yards) both had over 1,000 yards receiving and a combined 18 touchdowns. Cook ran for 615 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, after 12 games, Thielen has 391 yards and six touchdowns and Diggs has 905 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cook has rushed for 1,017 yards with 11 touchdowns and caught 45 passes for 455 yards.

In a season where the Vikings have put all their offensive firepower in the hands of Cook, losing him now could cripple their playoff run.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Mike Zimmer says Dalvin Cook injury “not serious”-RL- let’s hope by “not serious” he means will play next week 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/kGmKNabl2e — RotoLounge (@RotoLounge) December 3, 2019

The good news is that head coach Mike Zimmer said that Dalvin Cook’s injury is “not serious” and that they held him out as a precaution.