Miles Sanders injury update: Eagles’ Boston Scott steps up, scores three TDs after rookie leaves game

There were plenty of injuries facing the Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday’s crucial matchup against the New York Giants. Several of them took place during the contest, which initially was a close game between the two NFC East foes.

Once the Miles Sanders injury occurred, there was plenty of concern about the rookie running back, but Boston Scott filled in quite nicely in his absence.

Miles Sanders suffers ankle injury

Coming into Sunday’s game, the rookie out of Penn State racked up 766 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles. He also had 510 receiving yards and another three TDs by air.

Unfortunately, he’d go down in the Eagles’ win-and-they’re-in game against the New York Giants. It became must-win for the fact that the Cowboys were also playing, and a Dallas win coupled with an Eagles’ loss would mean no postseason for Philly.

Sanders’ injury arrived during the game’s second quarter. Sanders had to head to the medical tent due to an ankle injury. Eventually, he’d leave for the locker room.

#BREAKING. Miles Sanders, after trying to jog off an injury after leaving the medical tent, now heads to the lockeroom. 😬#Eagles pic.twitter.com/OExxH343a0 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) December 29, 2019

In addition to Sanders, the Eagles lost three-time Pro Bowler Brandon Brooks after their first extra point. Brooks suffered a shoulder injury and needed to be carted off.

Later on, Brandon Lee Gowton reported that head coach Doug Peterson said both Sanders and Brooks were “unlikely to return” to the game.

Sanders was the team’s starting running back. Red Zone Channel’s crew discussed the injury in this video. They didn’t think it was a high ankle sprain and thought there was potential for Sanders to return in Sunday’s game.

That didn’t happen, but hopefully, he’ll be able to rest up for their first game of the playoffs.

Before leaving with the ankle injury, Brooks managed to get to 1,327 scrimmage yards for his season. That led all NFL rookies, making him the first Philadelphia Eagles player to do so since Don Johnson in 1953, per ESPN.

Boston Scott steps up in Sanders’ absence

No Sanders? No problem. The Philadelphia Eagles got a significant boost on Sunday from Boston Scott as their primary option with Jordan Howard getting very little time.

Scott didn’t disappoint, as he’d deliver a three-touchdown performance to help the Eagles get the win. In the process, he became a new Philly sports legend for the day too.

Boston Scott.

Boston Scott.

Boston Scott. Three TDs for the @Eagles running back!

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/jsHLann2jZ — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2019

All of the touchdowns were runs relatively close to the goal line. However, Scott also had an impressive catch-and-run, where he eluded Giants defenders to get his team into the red zone.

Scott finished the day with 19 carries for 54 yards and three touchdowns. He’d also tally 84 yards receiving on four catches.

Most importantly, he became a hero for the Philadelphia Eagles as they won the NFC East and will move on to participate in the postseason.