Mike McGlinchey injury update: 49ers tackle to undergo surgery, Daniel Brunskill will start

The San Francisco 49ers were off to one of their best starts after four games in about three decades. Unfortunately, several injuries struck the team during Monday Night Football.

That includes tackle Mike McGlinchey who was amongst the players hurt in the game against the Cleveland Browns. In the latest Mike McGlinchey injury update, he’s expected to miss over a month of the team’s schedule.

Kyle Shanahan gives McGlinchey update

In an earlier update from San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, fans learned that Mike McGlinchey will need arthroscopic surgery. The procedure to have his knee scoped will keep him on the sidelines for at least a month and possibly six weeks, per a tweet from MJ Acosta.

McGlinchey was a first-round pick in 2018. For the remainder of October and possibly some of November, San Francisco will now rely on Daniel Brunskill and Justin Skule as their starting tackles. The team’s other regular starting tackle Joe Staley was hurt in Week 2.

Brunskill signed with the 49ers this past April after appearing on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad for the past two seasons.

He participated in the Monday Night Football game following McGlinchey’s injury. However, he’s only had a total of eight snaps so far this season, so he’ll be counted on to step up in the absence of their main tackle.

Other 49ers injuries right now

The Mike McGlinchey injury update adds another 49ers player to the list of those currently sidelined. Also, hit with a knee injury in the MNF game was fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who will be out for up to six weeks as well.

The team is already without offensive tackle Joe Staley due to a fractured fibula sustained in Week 2. He’s expected to be out for another three to four weeks. Additionally, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is out for three to four weeks with a foot injury.

However, three of the main members of the offense are now sidelined. That could impact how the 49ers approach their upcoming games.

After winning their Monday night game, the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to play again on Sunday (Oct. 13) at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time in an away game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately, the team already had their bye week in Week 4, so they’ll have to rely upon what they’ve got until their injured roster members can get back to the field.