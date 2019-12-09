Mike Evans injury update: Highlight video shows Bucs star injured as he scores 61-yard TD

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

An unfortunate Mike Evans injury update has arrived for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fantasy football owners.

During Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, Evans helped out by scoring a touchdown. Unfortunately, he also came up hobbling as he did it. Here’s a look at what went down at Raymond James Stadium and the latest status for Evans.

Evans scores limping TD for Bucs, leaves game

Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s games, the Bucs trailed 10-7. That was until Jameis Winston found Mike Evans on a 61-yard touchdown pass. Evans managed to outrun Pierre Desir for the impressive score.

However, Evans was clearly limping as he ran, before even getting into the end zone. Once he scored, he was visibly hobbled and holding his right leg in the highlight video replays. He would fall down to the ground in obvious pain.

Mike Evans would head back to the locker room following that play to get evaluated for the injury. He had just the one highlight touchdown with two targets in the game before leaving.

Justin Watson would come into the game to replace Evans. He finished with 59 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Bucs come up with win despite losing Evans

Don’t look now, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won three games in a row. On Sunday, they topped the Colts 38-35 behind Winston’s 33-for-45 passing day which included 456 yards and four touchdown passes.

Following the team’s latest win over the Colts, head coach Bruce Arians said, “The resiliency of this team is growing on me.”

“The resiliency of this team is growing on me.” ➡️: HC Bruce Arians pic.twitter.com/6v0ei13MXa — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 9, 2019

They’ll need to continue with that resiliency as they’ll likely be down a man due to Evans’ hamstring injury. Someone asked Arians for a Mike Evans injury update and he said there was “nothing yet,” but added, “It’s not good.”

According to ESPN, Arians also mentioned, “I’ll be shocked if Mike makes it back before the last week.”

That’s a blow to fantasy owners who were utilizing Evans, but it makes Chris Godwin a more attractive option in terms of what his stats may look like going forward.

Will Chris Godwin face tougher coverage with Evans out? Slightly, but likely only this week. Week 15: vs. Darius Slay (has shadowed in the slot this season) Week 16: Great matchup vs. HOU Week 17: Great matchup vs. ATL — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 9, 2019

Godwin was the top receiver in terms of receptions and yards. He finished with seven catches and 91 yards but no touchdowns. Breshad Perriman and O.J. Howard each had 70 or more yards receiving as well.

The 6-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to continue their winning ways next week as they play in Detroit against the Lions. Unfortunately, due to the Lions losing to Minnesota on Sunday, the Bucs were officially eliminated from any possibility of making the playoffs.

Now Tampa Bay will finish up the 2019-20 schedule by hosting Houston and Atlanta. They’ll try to close out the season at .500 or even a winning record with Mike Evans likely watching from the sidelines.