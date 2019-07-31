Michael Thomas net worth: New Orleans Saints receiver highest paid in NFL history

The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas have reached a deal to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. With this deal, Thomas’ net worth just took a huge leap.

Here is a look at the deal and Thomas’ new net worth.

Michael Thomas’ Saints contract

The New Orleans Saints offered Michael Thomas a contract worth $100 million over five years with a guarantee of $61 million, via ESPN.

This locks Thomas up with the Saints through the 2024 NFL season.

This season is the final year of Michael Thomas’ rookie contract and he will make $1.148 million this season. Thomas originally held out of training camp because he wanted a new contract before this season began.

Michael Thomas had 321 receptions over his first three NFL seasons, the most of any player in history that early in a career. Odell Beckham Jr. had the original record with 288 in his first three seasons.

This is the first time the New Orleans Saints have ever paid a skill-position player more than $10 million a year, although Jimmy Graham reached that amount before they traded him.

BREAKING: The @Saints and Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) have agreed on a 5-year, $100 million extension ($61 million in guarantees) that makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/rg0PM80omJ — NFL (@NFL) July 31, 2019

Michael Thomas net worth

This new contract bumps up Michael Thomas’ net worth big-time.

Before this season, Thomas had career earnings of $4.10 million over the first three seasons of his rookie contract. With his $1.148 million this season and the $20 million signing bonus for this new deal, he has career earnings of $25.25 million.

Starting in 2020, he will earn an average NFL salary of $20 million a season, driving his net worth to a level where he should never need to worry about money again.