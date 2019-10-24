Michael Bennett trade: Dallas Cowboys add former Pro Bowler to defensive lineup in trade with New England Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys are 4-3 on the NFL season and top the NFC East but feel they needed a little more if they want to compete for a Super Bowl title.

On Thursday, they made a move to get closer to that goal, thanks to a Michael Bennett trade.

Michael Bennett trade

ESPN reports that the Cowboys traded a 2021 seventh-round pick that could become a sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots to acquire the former Pro Bowl defensive end.

Per @AdamSchefter and @Schultz_Report: New England is trading DE Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for 7th-round pick that can go to a 6th-round pick in 2021. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 24, 2019

This is much less than they paid at this time last year when they sent a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper. Once Dallas got Cooper, they looked like a different team and they are hoping the same is true with Bennett.

Michael Bennett is a three-time Pro Bowl talent who played with the Seattle Seahawks Legion of Boom defense. That defensive unit led the Seahawks to six straight winning seasons and a Super Bowl victory.

This year, Bennett opened the season as the Patriots’ starting defensive end, but his playing time has decreased since then. In Week 6, Bennett only played 11 out of the 50 defensive snaps against the New York Giants.

The Patriots suspended Bennett for “conduct detrimental to the team” when he got into an argument with defensive line coach Bret Bielema in front of other players.

“It’s America. You can voice your opinion about how you feel about certain situations,” Bennett said. “That’s what I did. I got suspended.”

Cowboys new defense with Bennett

Now, Bennett is a member of the Dallas Cowboys, and it only costs the team around $1.8 million for the remainder of the season. His $8.25 million deal for 2020 is not guaranteed.

Bennett will replace Tyrone Crawford, who the Cowboys moved to the injured reserve last week due to hip surgery. Dorance Armstrong and Robert Quinn are also both hobbled by injuries.

If Bennett catches on quick, he and Quinn could share time as the starting defensive end opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, which could help him get a lot of looks at opposing quarterbacks.

Over his career, Michael Bennett has 65.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles. He turns 34 on November 13.

The Cowboys and Patriots meet November 24 at Gillette Stadium in what could be a revenge game for Michael Bennett.

The Dallas Cowboys have a bye this week and then play the New York Giants on November 4.