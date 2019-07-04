Miami Dolphins defensive linesman Kendrick Norton has arm amputated after car crash

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton suffered injuries in a car crash in Miami on Thursday morning that required the amputation of his left arm.

According to an accident report by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (via NFL.com), the crash occurred at about 1:18 a.m. EST on westbound State Road 836 (the 15-mile Dolphin Expressway) in Miami.

According to NBC News, an officer with the Florida Highway Patrol said Kendrick’s black 2017 Ford F-250 ran into a concrete barrier, flipped over, and came to rest on its roof.

NFL.com also reported that a 2015 Maserati was also involved in the accident, but the driver of that vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

Norton’s agent Malki Kawa confirmed the accident with a Twitter post on Thursday morning.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

Kawa confirmed that Norton, 22, suffered multiple injuries in the crash and his left arm was amputated.

Based on the police dispatch audio, when the EMT personnel arrived at the scene of the accident, they requested a tow truck to lift Norton’s overturned vehicle, according to TMZ.

One of Norton’s arms was reportedly trapped in the wreckage, but the EMTs were able to get to the arm and canceled the tow truck. TMZ also reported that there was a female companion in the car with him and they were both rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Although Norton’s current condition is unknown, a statement released by the Dolphins said his injuries were “non-life-threatening.”

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” the Miami Dolphins revealed in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019

Norton played football for the University of Miami Hurricanes. The Carolina Panthers selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, but he spent most of the 2018 season on the team’s practice squad before the Dolphins signed him in December.