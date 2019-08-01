Melvin Gordon trade: Los Angeles Chargers star running back wants to leave team

Los Angeles Chargers star running back Melvin Gordon has been holding out of training camp because he wants a contract extension.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Gordon wanted a new deal but the Chargers wouldn’t budge on their original offer of $10 million per season.

As a result, ESPN reported that Gordon’s agent Damarius Bilbo told the Chargers that his client wanted them to trade him.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco reportedly responded to Bilbo that the Chargers would not trade Gordon, considered him part of their family, and denied Bilbo the chance to find a trade partner.

This could end up as a similar situation to LeVeon Bell last season. Bell wanted a new deal or for Pittsburgh to trade him and he held out the entire season.

LeVeon Bell now plays for the New York Jets but his $13.125 million annual salary is less than he was hoping for. On the other hand, Bell did get $27 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus.

As for Gordon, he is scheduled to make $5.6 million this season. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 NFL season. Not playing this season would change that status.

Even if Gordon did return to play this season, the Chargers could then franchise tag him in 2020 which is part of the reason Gordon wants a more guaranteed and secure contract before that can happen.

If the Los Angeles Chargers and Melvin Gordon don’t reach an agreement, he is rumored to hold out into the regular season.