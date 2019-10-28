Melvin Gordon Lions: Detroit Lions trade rumors strongly linked to Chargers running back as NFL trade deadline nears

With one day left before the NFL tradeline expires, the Melvin Gordon trade rumors won’t go away. In fact, with all the controversy surrounding the Chargers and Gordon, it will be a bit of a shock if Gordon is not traded.

Now the question is where would Gordon land? Two teams seem to be strongly tied to Gordon in the trade rumor market and both seem to make sense.

Lions after Gordon?

The Detroit Lions are in the market for a running back. With a team that believes that they can play with anyone in the NFL, will the Lions make a late trade deadline splash and trade for the former Wisconsin Badgers star?

Some around league have linked Lions and Bills to Melvin Gordon. Both teams could be in the market for RB help, and Gordon would make sense if Chargers loosen asking price. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2019

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently tweeted that the Lions along with the Buffalo Bills are potential suitors for the Los Angeles Chargers running back.

Now the big question is what is the asking price? The Chargers may want to depart with Gordon, but they won’t let him go cheaply.

The Lions, who have played much better than their 3-3-1 record would indicate, will be without RB Kerryon Johnson for at least two months after he was placed on injured reserve following knee surgery.

Detroit’s backup combo of running backs Tra Carson, J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson performed well last week against the New York Giants, however, landing Gordon could keep this team in the postseason hunt.

Rental or two-headed monster?

Any team, including the Detroit Lions, would have to have a bit of buyer beware in them if they did a trade for Gordon. The Chargers running back will be able to test the free-agent market after this season, meaning resigning him could become an issue.

However, the thought of having Gordon along with Kerryon Johnson would give the Lions one of the best running back duos in the game. Add backups Tra Carson, J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson and the rotation possibilities would be a coach’s dream.