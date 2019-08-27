Matthew Stafford injury report: Back injury not fully healed from 2018 according to former GM

Is Matt Stafford healthy? He says he is and that is what matters most. However, a lot of fans have been wondering why Stafford has seen limited play this preseason. We now may know why.

Stafford back injury still an issue?

Just over a month ago, NFL Network guru Ian Rapoport confirmed that Matt Stafford played the majority of the 2018 season with a broken back. Reports since then have been nothing but positive, indicating that Stafford is fully recovered and ready to go this season.

This is true, described as tiny fractures in his back. It also helps explain what Matthew Stafford played through, something that probably keeps other players off the field and adds context to his season. https://t.co/TuLgMlJgRO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2019

The Detroit Lions have high hopes for the 2019 campaign, but let’s not fool ourselves. They will only go as far as Matt Stafford can take them. Stafford has arguably the most weapons at his disposal than ever before, but if the strong-armed QB isn’t healthy, it is going to be a long year in Motown.

Sports talk show host Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit recently played a clip from former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who insists that Stafford is still injured.

Lombardi indicated that he “received a call” from a source saying the Stafford is “not fully healed” from his 2018 injury. Of course, when asked about his “source” he would not say who tipped him off. While none of this can be confirmed since the former Browns GM won’t reveal his source, Lions fans may not know who to believe. After all, the Lions kept Stafford’s injury in-house for most of last season with not even a lot of the press finding out until the report was released this past June.

Backups in flux

If Matt Stafford is still hobbled, the backup situation is a mad scramble right now. Tom Savage is a quality backup. He has experience and played in big games before. The only issue is he is nowhere near 100% after being injured in the preseason.

That leaves Josh Johnson and newly signed Luis Perez as the other options at quarterback. To make room for Perez, Detroit released David Fales on Tuesday.