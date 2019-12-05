Matt Stafford injury update: Lions QB ‘wants to play for a long time’ despite back issues

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Statistically, Matt Stafford is not just one of the best quarterbacks the Detroit Lions have ever had, he ranks among the top-rated to ever play the game.

Yet, his inability to take the Lions to the Super Bowl haunts him. Is there still time for Stafford to guide Detroit to a championship before he hangs up his cleats? He believes so, especially since in his mind, retirement is nowhere in sight.

Stafford ready for the long haul

Matt Stafford surprised many when it was reported that he had been playing with broken bones in his back for the past two seasons.

Nevertheless, the former Georgia Bulldogs standout said Wednesday that his injuries were not changing his thoughts about his long-term future in the NFL.

“I want to play for a long time, yeah,” Stafford said. “I felt like I was playing really good ball this year and something that was kind of a freak deal that happened, and obviously got to take it in stride and listen to doctors, my body, coaches and figure out what’s best, but I was having a lot of fun playing when I was out there and wish I could be out there now trying to help us win games.”

Stafford’s desire to play is a great thing, but if he does have any intention to continue to “play for a long time,” then the Lions need to tell him he isn’t taking another snap in 2019. Plain and simple — it is time to see what backup QB David Blough can do.

Blough, an undrafted rookie that landed in Detroit following a preseason trade with Cleveland, looked very impressive on Thanksgiving Day in the Lions loss to the Bears.

Like every team, the Lions need a good backup QB. David Blough looks to have the potential to be that guy.

Stafford injury update

Since Matt Stafford was injured late in a loss to Oakland back on Nov. 3, the Lions have not won a game. The injury put an end to his 137-game starting streak the following week when the Leo’s took on the Chicago Bears.

Lions coaches and fans alike know if they are ever going to succeed they need a healthy Matt Stafford behind center. So what is the latest injury update on No. 9?

Despite not being put on IR, Stafford has not practiced since mid-November and according to Lions Wire reports on Wednesday, Stafford is the only player who has not practiced ahead of their Week 14 contest against Minnesota.

In other words, it is safe to say that Stafford won’t be on the field this week. Most Lions fans have already come to the conclusion that Stafford won’t return until 2020, despite Stafford himself saying he wants to play again this season.