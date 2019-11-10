Matt Stafford injury update: How long will the Detroit Lions QB be out?

The Detroit Lions will have to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday without their starting QB Matt Stafford. While obviously this is bad news for the team and Detroit fans, the big question is how long will the Lions starting quarterback be out?

Stafford return time frame

Everything appeared to be fine for Matt Stafford during Friday’s practice. ESPN indicates that Stafford was throwing 60-yard passes with ease. However, doctors wanted him to have further testing on his painful back injury.

After another look, doctors determined that Stafford should not play against the Bears and don’t have a set time table for a return to the game.

While Stafford was injured at the end of the Oakland game, this injury is nothing new for the Lions QB. Stafford reportedly played through broken bones in his back most of the 2018 season.

Bob Quinn on Stafford: “Had the back injury last week near the end of the Oakland game. Practiced on limited all week. Listed him as questionable. Got to the stadium this morning, met with the doctors, and he wasn’t medically cleared to play today. So, he’s deactivated." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 10, 2019

The Lions quarterback is now being considered as “week-to-week” with a back injury. One source said this latest back issue could sideline him for up to 3 weeks.

Sitting on the sidelines isn’t something Stafford is accustomed to.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star started 136 consecutive regular-season games entering Sunday’s contest in Chicago, which is the sixth-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history.

Next up

The Detroit Lions will now turn to former Florida Gators and La Tech QB Jeff Driskel to take over the signal calling. Driskel will make his sixth career start Sunday against the Bears. His previous five games as a starter came for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Driskel was more than serviceable for the Bengals in his five games as the starting QB. He completed nearly 60 percent of his passes while tossing six touchdowns and just two interceptions.

One positive the Lions can hang their hat on is that Driskel is a lot more mobile than Stafford. In short-yardage situations, he can be used as a possible running threat for Detroit.

The last time a quarterback took to the field for the Detroit Lions as a starter that is not named Matt Stafford was Shaun Hill. That game was played way back in Week 17 of the 2010 season.