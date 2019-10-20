Matt Stafford, Aaron Rodgers set NFL passing records in Week 7

The NFC North division arguably has the strongest set of quarterbacks out of any division in pro football, hands down. When the four quarterbacks in one division consist of Matt Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Mitch Trubisky, well, that is a quartet that is hard to beat in terms of divisional strength.

On Sunday, Detroit’s Matt Stafford and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers set NFL milestones that only strengthen that theory.

Stafford quickest to reach 40,000 yards

Matt Stafford had another typical Stafford game. Lots of yards, four touchdown passes, and some incredible completions. However, the only bright spot in the Lions 42-30 loss was the milestone record set by the former Georgia Bulldogs star.

Stafford became the fastest player to eclipse 40,000 passing yards in NFL history on Sunday afternoon. Entering the game, Stafford needed just 87 yards to pass 40,000.

The fastest QB to throw for 40,000 yards? That would be @Lions QB Matt Stafford. 👏 (by @pizzahut) pic.twitter.com/8lCrpJSSxs — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

He passed the magical mark after he hit Danny Amendola for a 36-yeard completion in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

In doing so, Stafford was four games ahead of the former leader, Atlanta’s Matt Ryan. Stafford set the record in 147 games, while Ryan passed the 40,000-yard mark in 151 games.

If you asked Stafford if he would trade in the personal records for a win today against the Vikings, he would — in a heartbeat.

Rodgers hits 350

The other record that fell today took place at Lambeau Field.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the fastest player in NFL history to score 350 touchdowns in a career. Rodgers reached the milestone in 172 career games, surpassing current New Orleans signal-caller Drew Brees, who achieved the same in 180 games.

Rodgers had a huge day against the Oakland Raiders as he threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns in Green Bay’s 42-24 win.

Rodgers now joins an elite list of just nine players to reach 350 touchdowns during their career. That list of NFL greats includes Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, and Eli Manning.

With 4 TD passes today, Aaron Rodgers reaches 350 for his career. He is one of just nine players to reach that milestone, joining: Peyton Manning

Tom Brady

Drew Brees

Brett Favre

Dan Marino

Philip Rivers

Ben Roethlisberger

Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/3Ah1E1rAYn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2019

That is football royalty. The Sunday afternoon victory for the Packers helped them move to 6-1 on the season and in control of the NFC North division.