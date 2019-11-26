Matt Skura injury update: Ravens center carted off field during first quarter of Rams game

The Baltimore Ravens continued to roll last night with a convincing win over last year’s Super Bowl runner-up team. However, they’d lose center Matt Skura early on as he was carted off the field due to injury.

Here’s the latest Matt Skura injury update ahead of the team’s remaining games on the schedule.

Skura carted off the field in first quarter

Based on a Pro Football Talk report, Michael Brockers “inadvertently” rolled onto Skura’s leg in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game.

The third-year Ravens center had to be carted off due to a knee injury. He wouldn’t return to the game after that with Patrick Mekari replacing Skura.

The team would provide a positive Matt Skura update, though, in the third quarter.

Matt Skura (knee sprain) is out. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2019

A sprained knee is definitely positive news for the Ravens team and their fans. While he’ll still need some recovery time, it could have been far worse.

The other good news came in the form of a dominant 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in ESPN’s Monday Night Football game. MVP candidate Lamar Jackson was a driving force once again, thanks to a 15-for-20 passing performance with five touchdowns thrown.

Skura, Ravens OL putting in a lot of work

Based on a tweet Monday night from Mike Golic, the Ravens offensive line has been on the field for a lot of plays this season. Baltimore’s O-line is fourth in the league when it comes to overall snaps.

Skura injury is such a tough blow. That Ravens starting OL unit had logged the 4th most snaps of any starting 5 in the league together. One of only 4 units with 600+ snaps. Hard to put a value on continuity. — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) November 26, 2019

Matt Skura has been with the team since 2017. The 6-foot-3 center arrived from Duke and has participated in 39 career games so far. Based on numbers at Pro Football Reference, Skura’s been involved in 2,627 snaps during these past three seasons.

Keeping that offensive line healthy and on the field will go a long way towards continuing the team’s push for a deep playoffs run.

It seems, based on the injury update, that he should be back on the field sooner, rather than later, to add more snap counts to that total.